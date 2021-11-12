11/12/2021 at 18:53 CET

Artur Lopez

The young promise Jessey sneijder He is on the way to success in football, as did his father Wesley Sneijder, a former Inter Milan and Real Madrid footballer. The 15-year-old has signed his first contract with FC Utrecht of the Dutch Eredivisie. The son of the legendary midfielder will join the youth team.

Many footballers find their surname heavy when it comes to taking their first steps in football. The children of Zinedine Zidane are the paradigm that not only the surname is enough. Enzo and Luca Zidane have been fighting for years to find a place. The former plays for Rodez AF in Ligue 2, while the goalkeeper lives relegated to the Rayo Vallecano bench. There are many cases of premature talents who are also shipwrecked under the strong pressure of the media. The requirement is twofold when they bear the surname of a football emblem such as Zidane or, in this case, Sneijder.

Although Wesley began his career in Dutch football, he never played for Utrecht, where he is from. The former Inter midfielder was hardened in the Ajax quarry until he made the jump to the first team and later tried his luck at Real Madrid, where he did not finish curdling. In Calcio, Sneijder touched the footballing sky and conquered the treble under the command of José Mourinho, in addition to being proclaimed runner-up in the world with Netherlands in 2010.

For his part, Jessey underwent a trial period with the Dutch team before joining their ranks permanently. Time will tell if the son of Sneijder’s first marriage will reach his father’s footballing standards. It is still too early to make forecasts, but it is already part of the quarry of a “great” from Holland.