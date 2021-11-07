11/07/2021 at 20:08 CET

The ‘Euro West Ham’ remains intractable. Supported by the great performance of Pablo Fornals, which became Liverpool’s nightmare, the ‘Hammers’ defeated some blurred ‘reds’ who suffered an own goal from Alisson on a corner kick.

WES

LIV

West Ham

Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna (Dawson, 22 ‘), Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen (Coufal, 84 ‘), Fornals, Benrahma (Masuaku, 86’); Antonio.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho (Minamino, 80 ‘), Oxlade-Chamberlain (Thiago, 69’); Salah, Jota (Origi, 76 ‘), Mané.

Goals

1-0 M. 4 Alisson (PP). 1-1 M. 41 Alexander-Arnold. 2-1 M. 67 Fornals. 3-1 M. 74 Zouma. 3-2 M. 83 Origi.

Referee

Craig Pawson. TA: Soucek (45 ‘) / Alexander-Arnold (55’).

Incidents

Matchday 11. London Stadium. 70,000 viewers.

Fornals was the figure in the victory of West Ham United and stood out from the beginning of the duel. In minute 4, a corner kick was poisoned and Alisson hit just enough and put the ball into his goal.

The VAR reviewed the play for a possible Ogbonna hand in the jump with the Brazilian goalkeeper, but did not appreciate anything and West Ham took the lead very early against the ‘Reds’.

Forced to come back, Jürgen Klopp’s men put the game one more gear and achieved the equalizer in the 41st minute, when Trent Alexander-Arnold, who gave two assists in the Champions League against Atlético de Madrid, he took a free kick over the bar and hit Lukasz Fabianski’s goal.

There were 45 minutes left at the London Olympics and Craig Dawson opened the second half with a header to the crossbar, quickly answered with a Fabianski save to Sadio Mané point-blank.

While Mohamed Salah despaired for not finding a gap between the central ‘Hammers’, Fornals made blood on the counter.

The Spanish culminated in a heads-up against Alisson a very good transition from Jarrod Bowen, which left him alone against the Brazilian goal. Fornals, with a shot bit, made it 2-1 and West Ham took advantage of Liverpool’s confusion to sentence.Bowen placed a corner kick at the far post and Kurt Zouma appeared alone and headed the net.

Divock Origi closed the gap to 10 minutes to go with a shot at the turn and Mané had a very clear chance in added time to have tied, but in the end Liverpool left London without a prize.