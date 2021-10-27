10/27/2021 at 11:14 PM CEST

The Manchester City puts an end to his idyll with the Carabao Cup. After four consecutive years crowning themselves as champions of the competition, those of Guardiola fell at the hands of West Ham. The ‘hammers’ have struck down the two Mancunian teams in the competition. This time, thanks to a resistance exercise first, and to the success in the penalty shootout afterwards.

West Ham United

Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Noble, Soucek; Vlasic (Benrahma, M.62), Lanzini (Coufal, M.82), Masuaku (Fornals, M.62); Yarmolenko (Bowen, M.62).

Manchester City

Walker (Cancelo, M.45), Stones, Aké, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gündogan, De Bruyne (Grealish. M.83); Mahrez (Foden, M.72), Palmer (Gabriel Jesus, M.76), Sterling.

Goals

-. Penalties: 1-0 Noble, 1-0 Foden; 2-0 Bowen, 2-1 Cancel; 3-1 Dawson, 3-2 Gabriel Jesus; 4-2 Cresswell; 4-3 Grealish; 5-3 Benrahma.

Stadium

London Olympic Stadium.

Foden he was the only footballer to miss from penalty, after City were unable to beat Areola in 90 minutes. Guardiola gave way to rotations, including names like the youth squad Palmer or Sterling, that again failed in its mission to vindicate itself.

City lacked the usual depth in the final third, but still had the best chances. Two auctions of Aké and Stones they warned first, Gündogan forgave at the restart and Zinchenko fluffed a large hand of Areola in the final stretch. West Ham made their stamina good with a perfect penalty shoot-out, which ended with the big favorite.

Liverpool and Tottenham did not fail

They did not fail, instead, Liverpool and Tottenham. Those of Klopp They beat Preston in the second division, giving rest to all their stars, thanks to the goals of Minamino and Origi, both in the second half.

For Tottenham, Nuno’s men won at Burnley by the minimum. They did it with Kane as headline, playing the 90 minutes, but with Lucas Moura making a difference. The Brazilian scored the winning goal from a pass from the former Blaugrana Emerson, increasingly settled in the starting eleven.