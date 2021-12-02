West Side Story is getting closer to its release and musical fans are eager to see it on the big screen. The first reviews appeared a few days ago and praise most of the content, however, recently an ovation has become visible that does not go to the actors, the direction or the songs, but to a very special detail. Steven Spielberg removed English subtitles during scenes containing Spanish dialogue, something that journalists of Latino descent and network users are appreciative of; they say it is a victory in the name of diversity and over white supremacy .. Although not everyone is pleased.

Being an adaptation of the 1957 musical, West side story It explores the forbidden love and rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two street gangs of teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds. This story is a clear retelling of Romeo and Juliet, however, critics have already anticipated that the script of the new version makes some important changes, so surprises will not be ruled out. West side story it has everything to succeed this end of the year and could even receive some accolades.

Yolanda machado, a journalist for Entertainment Weekly, wrote on her networks how delighted she is with West side storyIn addition, he applauded the fact that Spielberg removed the English subtitles:

West Side Story is fantastic. White people are going to be very angry and it’s okay. Blessed Steven Spielberg for not subtitling when our people use our language. In a country where almost 20 percent of the population speaks Spanish, subtitles keep us on the sidelines.

The new movie of Steven spielberg, which in turn becomes the first musical of his career, features performances by Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort in the starring roles. Both stand out in the critics, especially she, who despite her short career, comes from a musical background that has prepared her to become a great star.

Here are a series of tweets that celebrate the removal of English subtitles, and others that are not entirely sure of the movement.

Steven Spielberg a king for not including subtitles in the dialogues in Spanish in West Side Story, very daring and without compromises. Make these losers try to decipher what the Puerto Ricans are saying along with the rest of the Latinos.

The most remarkable thing for me in this version of the #WestSideStory movie: the Puerto Rican characters speak in Spanish quite often, without subtitles, without repeating in English what they have said. Seeing audiences with cultural nuances makes their stories more authentic.

I love the new West Side Story, but Steven Spielberg’s deliberate decision not to subtitle any dialogue in Spanish was brilliant. Gang members of policemen and jets yelling: ‘Speak English!’ The real-world parallels with today’s American experience run deep.

Not subtitling Spanish in West Side Story is strange to me because even this version doesn’t feel like something made for Latinos. When content created specifically for us is not translated into subtitles, it makes sense. But to be honest, the movie is still first and for whites.

I am a third generation Mexican so my Spanish is limited at best. Also, I’m a huge fan of West Side Story so thanks for letting me know not to bother watching it, I just would have wasted my money. I think we should make sure everyone knows that they shouldn’t bother looking if they don’t speak Spanish.

I feel really sad that West Side Story does not have subtitles in the Spanish dialogue. I’m sure I’ll still enjoy it, but if they were trying to make some kind of sociological statement, then I’m not sure that ‘you’re only going to understand the same part of the story in white English that you’ve understood your whole life’ is the way to do it.

