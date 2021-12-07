On December 9, the drama, romantic and musical genre West Side Story – 100%, directed by Steven Spielberg from a script written by Tony Kushner, will hit theaters. It is the second film adaptation of the 1957 stage musical of the same name that featured a script by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard bernstein, letter of Stephen Sondheim and choreography by Jerome robbins. This year, we will see the new version of the musical, which will star Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, this being their film debut, along with Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist and Rita Moreno in supporting roles. Although the film is scheduled to be released in the next few days, it will not be shown in several Middle Eastern countries due to the strict censorship mandates that exist in that region of the Asian continent.

The adaptation of the musical classic fell into the clutches of censorship by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar, and despite the fact that the film does not have scenes that warrant such disapproval, it has a PG rating -13 (indicates that the content may be inappropriate for children under the age of 13), the feature film was totally banned for having certain aspects that do not comply with the cultural points of view of those nations. The main reason for this disapproval is believed to be related to the appearance of Anybodys, a transgender character played by the non-binary actress. Iris Menas.

It is no longer strange to hear that the Middle East, as well as China, censor any production that contains LGBTQ references. The most recent example is what happened with Eternals – 58%, the Marvel Studios film, directed by Chloé Zhao, which was withdrawn from the same region due to the inclusion of Marvel’s first same-sex couple. In the film, Brian Tyree Henry’s character Phastos shares a kiss with her husband Ben (Haaz Sleiman).

The film directed by Spielberg comes 60 years after the first film adaptation of the ’57 Broadway musical, and presents the story of Maria (Rachel zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort) as hapless lovers. His new Romeo and Juliet romance is not well received, fueling the rivalry between street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. The film was originally scheduled to be released in the United States on December 18, 2020 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures through its 20th Century Studios label, but unfortunately had to be delayed to the 2021 Christmas season due to the COVID Pandemic. 19, also renouncing their participation in the Oscars.

The film has already received its first reviews and reactions, and most position it with a brilliant job among other positive comments. Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman praised the portrayal of Spielberg from the popular story, saying that the director made the movie his own while staying true to what audiences love about the main romance, which is certainly akin to Romeo and Juliet. Gleiberman wrote the following:

There are scenes in Spielberg’s version that will melt you, scenes that will make your pulse race, and scenes where you just sit back and revel in the great-spirited grandeur of it all.

Censorship is a complicated issue and more so in those regions, where for cultural reasons they have very strict rules and customs that come to seem extreme. In any case, it is still common that there are countries where they do not give a chance to content that may seem too different to what their tradition indicates. On the other hand, we remind you that this next Wednesday it opens West side storySo go ahead and give this wonderful story of love and drama a try that promises to make your heart skip and sing along to its music.

