Steven Spielberg’s Newest Film, Love Without Barriers – 100%, it is being highly acclaimed by critics, however, it seems that the numbers at the box office are not as good as expected. Through The Hollywood Reporter it is reported that the December musical now in theaters has failed during its first weekend with a sum well below the best hits of 2021 with everything and a pandemic. Does the musical genre lose again this season?

Originally known as West side story, the film works as an adaptation of the homonymous musical by Stephen Sondheim which had already had a theatrical release in 1961. The story tells of the confrontation between two New York street gangs, modernizing William Shakespeare’s work, Romeo and Juliet. María (Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort) must fight for the love they have while rival gangs, made up of locals and Puerto Ricans, promise each other blood for the territory.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, West side story has raised US $ 10.5 million during its first weekend in 2,800 theaters in the United States, a very low amount compared to what was achieved by high impact film this 2021 as Venom: Carnage Freed – 45%, No time to die – 83% or Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%. Musical films have a very select audience and not everyone likes them, in addition, with the pandemic in the center of the context, it is a bit difficult to achieve good numbers in these times.

The truth is West side story It is a film that has won applause from both critics and fans of musicals. The staging dazzles with powerful voice and dance performances, a show of the highest quality that makes Broadway talents proud. It should be noted that the film includes several amateur talents who are showing their potential for more productions of the same type in the future. Zegler and Ariana DeBose made an impact on screen with their respective performances, so we hope to see them in other films later.

Musical movies hold a very special place in the heart of Hollywood. Although in recent times we have observed the failure of productions such as Cats – 29% and En el barrio – 95%, they take the palms and at least between the followers of the sort and the specialized critics the things have gone well. This new take on Love without barriers he dares to go a little further with some small details added in the script and succeeds in his task by offering a show at the height of the best Broadway productions.

ZeglerA 20-year-old actress with little career in Hollywood, she is known for her career in school musicals, a young man with fixed goals whose goal has always been to shine in front of the public while performing the most prodigious melodies. She was recently cast in a very special role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and very soon we will also see her in the live-action Snow White for Disney, another project that her fans are delighted with. It is obvious that Rachel She has come to Hollywood to shine and stay, so at any moment we will see her winning the best awards in the industry.

West side story It is already on the billboard and it will do so for several weeks, will it be able to lift that slack box office of the first three days?

