The Lakers They come out strengthened from another classic confrontation against the Celtics. The two teams with the most NBA titles are not going through their best start to the season, but there is an upward trend in some more than others. The gold players had their three important players well into the game, signing 71 points between them, while those in green only peered into the best views of the game from the hand of Jayson Tatum, author of 34 points.

The party was touched in the third period. Udoka’s very substitutes were about to scare the rivals in the garbage minutes, but it was an attempt. The end result was 117-102.

The Celtics They went from more to less, covering the first half well with Tatum but losing protection without him on the court in the second. That third period in which the visitors went from a disadvantage of 5 at halftime to 16 to enter the decisive period. Schröder stuck out his face for his teammates as best he could without Tatum on the court, but that was the moment when the Lakers in general and Westbrook in particular shelved the appointment.

In the first half the visitors were planted well by the hand of their best man. Brown was not there to overshadow Tatum and he contributed what is asked of him, points without throwing many possessions in the trash. Hit of the good. That led them to see each other ahead until LeBron James came into play, replicating the Celtics star’s prowess in his hands. With the 16 points that Akron’s had, the Lakers came back. The duel in the paint between Williams and Davis stopped the latter and the game went into the break with good expectations for the second half. There were none. The good face of the Lakers became more and more beautiful as the minutes passed. The fault of the growth that the Californian team hit in the third period was Westbrook, who made them of all colors in attack (back door, mid-range shot, penetration through the center of the zone) and did not compromise many attacks of his own. . Efficiency was a constant to win this game. In those magical minutes of ‘Brodie’, which shows that he needs this concentration to take the Lakers to the top because it is seen that he can, only Dennis Schröder replied, but it did not help much. By the time Tatum returned in the fourth quarter it was too late. Vogel withdrew the headlines and was close to putting them back, since in the garbage minutes (where he was, but unfortunate, Juancho Hernangómez) the Celtics were put at ten in the absence of one and a half, but the locals closed the night with a smile, one more in front of his eternal rival.