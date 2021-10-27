Until you find the beauty, pull what you have to go forward. This is the message that flies over every time the Los Angeles Lakers is seen at this start of the season. Angelenos don’t play well. They do not (yet) find a way to combine their three stars (LeBron-Davis-Westbrook) or to find forcefulness, or at least continuity, in their defense. This morning they beat the Spurs in San Antonio (121-125) in a game that was decided in extra time and they were close to losing: Murray was very close in the last possession.

After this victory, the Lakers are 2-2 with two straight wins and a gap in defense: in the four games played so far, they have never left their rival below 115 points. They are the 21st NBA team in points received per 100 possessions with 109.7. Miami Heat, the one that receives the least, is at 92. Almost nothing.

A slab that they must face to move forward, day in and day out, their duels. And against San Antonio they did it, also, without LeBron James. The alarms have soared again with the four-time MVP when he was left out of the duel because of his right ankle, the same one that obsessively tortured him last season and made him miss almost the entire final stretch of the regular season.

Westbrook’s performance

In his absence, Russell Westbrook. The point guard, without James at his side, had more ball, more prominence, more opportunities to launch like a panther towards an opponent who endured everything that fell on him and more: he only bowed his head into the last minute of the duel for a beautiful basket of Westrook that put the 121-125 (a robbery of Bazemore sentenced). It was his 33rd point, his best score since wearing purple and gold. 15 were between the last quarter and overtime. Added 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

“That’s why we feel so good about this move“Vogel said. “Last year we lost LeBron and AD for a long period, and we didn’t have enough to sustain ourselves through the regular season and win in the playoffs. With Russ we have another guy who can organize a monster night like the one we saw tonight. “

At his side, Anthony Davies, an insurance: 35 points and 17 sacks. Malik Monk (17) and Austin Reaves (10) did their bit in a very short rotation of just 9 players. At the Spurs, Gregg Popovich put 11. Poeltl on track with 27 and Walker at 21. Murray reached the triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists.. “I am very proud of the boys. They went head-to-head with a talented and experienced group. If they continue to play like this, hopefully that worm will turn and this will turn into victories. They deserve it, “said Pops.