The Los Angeles Lakers player, Russell westbrook is against the Pressure since he joined the Lakers on the NBA.

Russell Westbrook’s homecoming with the Los Angeles Lakers felt like it was made for Hollywood. If that was really the case, then its lackluster start lines up perfectly with the moment the main character starts hitting his initial bumps along the way.

With LeBron James out and Anthony Davis heading out early against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, the new Lakers star just had his worst game of the season, and perhaps his entire career. Westbrook recorded just eight points in a brutal 1-for-13 shooting clip from the field, with nine rebounds, six assists and six turnovers, in the game they were lost by as many as 34 points.

When asked about feeling any additional pressure since joining the Lakers during postgame press, Russell Westbrook was quick to dismiss the idea.

Via Harrison Faigen:

“No, I am not pressuring myself to do anything,” said the Lakers point guard. “I am very elite in what I do and I believe it every night. And this is how I have to play. There is no additional pressure of any kind for me. Like I said, I have been doing this every year. It is nothing new. So when I find out, I’ll be in a better position. But right now, so much is happening; changes in the line-up, so many different people coming in and out. ”

In fact, the Lakers roster and rotations feel like they’re constantly changing. Injuries have affected nearly half the squad so far and erased some of the team’s depth even before the season began. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have already dealt with two separate issues and it’s only been 10 games so far.

Russell Westbrook has been one of the Lakers’ constant loners thus far, but it’s the instability around him that makes it extremely difficult to get into a rhythm with an entirely new team, the third in the last three seasons.

Brodie insisted that there is no pressure affecting his game. But he admitted that the Lakers’ lack of on-court success that was most expected of them is affecting the way they approach games.

“The way we’re playing, we’re not winning, which is mainly why I feel like I need to do something better for our team when we don’t win,” Westbrook continued. “This is how I am as a player, so losing definitely doesn’t help at all. When we win, then we shoot, I don’t care what happens. But when we lose, I personally always take ownership of my game because if I’m not playing to the best of my ability, then I feel like it’s up to me to play better to give us a better chance of winning games. . “

Russell Westbrook can never be blamed for lack of effort. Often times, it is your eagerness to make an impact that becomes detrimental to your own success. The disjointed environment and revolving door of injured Lakers players don’t make things easy for him either.

Much of the criticism of Russell Westbrook so far this season has at least some truth. But given the way things have shaken up so far, it’s hard to put the burden completely on him as the Lakers continue to regroup around him.