In this article we will be looking at the horrible statistic from Russell westbrook that could concern Lebron James and Lakers fans in the NBA.

With LeBron James out with injury, the Los Angeles Lakers trailed three with just 7.8 tics left on the clock against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Carmelo Anthony had just hit two 3s in the final 40 seconds to keep the Lakers within attacking distance at this very moment. But it was Russell Westbrook who saved the ball for his final possession, ringing all three at the back of the rim.

Russell Westbrook is no stranger to taking 3-pointers at critical moments. The problem for the Lakers is that he doesn’t exactly do them efficiently. Russ has taken the most 3-point lead or draw in the last minute of any player in the entire league in the last six seasons, but he’s a ghastly 19% hitting them.

Russell Westbrook loooves this shot. Since his MVP season, Westbrook has taken more tie or go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute of games than any other NBA player. His stats on those shots: 8-for-42

For a player known for his lack of shooting ability, he’s one of Russell Westbrook’s most troubling traits. His aggression and confidence never waver. While that’s the reason behind much of his success in the past, it also resulted in some less-than-desirable plays like this during Los Angeles’ last game against OKC.

Of course, when LeBron James is not offside, he will be the one with the ball in his hands. But considering that Russell Westbrook will serve as one of your spacers during these situations going forward, this stat may get you a few more data points as the season progresses. Lakers fans can only hope that he will increase his percentage points a bit in the process.