There have been few marriages and courtships that have lasted until the elderly in the entertainment world, since after falling in love, many prefer to try a new romance.

Despite the fact that in several cases there are children involved, selfishness has gained in the lives of several celebrities who care about putting their respective families at risk and starting new “adventures”.

Related news

While in the case of singles, many hearts end up broken, because they do not mind going like bees and stinging the pollen of different flowers.

Gabriel Soto, Irina Vaeva and Geraldine Bazán

Soto and Bazán already had several years of marriage and two daughters in common when the actor decided to establish a relationship with the actress of Russian origin, Irina Baeva, while he was still married.

The actor decided to end his marriage of more than 10 years. Photo: Hola Magazine

Since then, Baeva’s reputation has been questioned on more than one occasion, as she has not ceased to be singled out as a “husband stealer” and to be the culprit of the actors’ divorce.

Cristian Castro, Valeria Liberman and Gabriela Bo

Several years ago, Verónica Castro’s son was on the front pages with his love life, because in 2003, he married the model Gabriela Bo, but only a year later they decided to separate for reasons of infidelity.

The singer has had a quite controversial love life. Photo: Hola Magazine

And a few months after the divorce, she took refuge in the arms of a former love, Valeria Liberman, some time later they got married, so many point her out as the third in discord.

Jacqueline Bracamontes, Valentino Lanús and Camila Sodi

The relationship between Bracamontes and Lanús made thousands of people believe in perfect love, as they looked as a true couple should be; However, the actor was unfaithful, and in the conclusions of the fans the culprit was Camila Sodi.

The fans were the ones who placed Sodi as the third in contention. Photo: IG / jackybrv / valentinolanus_ / camilasodi_

What is a fact is that Lanús plunged into a strong depression after breaking up with the actress and seeing that she married several years later.

Belinda, Pepe Díaz and Eiza González

The famous Mexican businessman, Pepe Díaz, had a relationship with Belinda several years ago, and they looked better than ever, but overnight, they broke up without any comment or version about it.

The actresses attacked each other very hard through social networks. Photo: IG / belindapop / pepediago / eizagonzalez

Just a few weeks later, the Mexican took refuge in the arms of Eiza González, which sparked a war between the two actresses through social networks.

Jenni Rivera, Esteban Loaiza and Chiquis Rivera

It was in 2012, when a tragic plane crash ended the life of “The Great Lady”, leaving one of the Rivera family episodes with the most incomplete scandals, and it was the alleged affair of her ex-husband with her eldest daughter, Chiquis.

The singer died angry with her daughter. Photo: IG / telemundo / chiquis

The singer died without being able to fix things with her daughter, as Chiquis flatly denied her own mother’s statements and her doubts.

Angelique Boyer, Sebastián Rulli and José Alberto Castro

Today, the protagonists of “Teresa” form one of the most stable and beautiful couples on the small screen in Mexico, but at one time Angelique had a relationship with José Alberto Castro.

The actors began a relationship despite the opinion of the famous producer. Photo: IG /

angeliqueboyer /

elgueromex

Despite the fact that many began to criticize for the age difference between the relationship of the producer and the actress, while overnight the French began a romance with the Argentine.

Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Antonio de la Rúa

Shakira and the Barcelona player met in 2010, when the Colombian was chosen to sing the main theme of the soccer world cup.

The singer and the footballer are very loved on social networks. Photo: IG / 3gerardpique / antdelarua

And since then, they have positioned themselves as one of the most beloved couples of all, but at that time, the singer still had a relationship with Antonio de la Rúa, son of the former president of Argentina, Fernando de la Rúa.



Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE