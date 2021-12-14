After a long fight of four months in a hospital bed, it was on December 12 when the voice of the great Vicente Fernández faded, leaving great pain among his family and fans.

The fame of “Don Chente” crossed Mexican borders, to the point of becoming a benchmark of ranchera music beyond his native country, which made it worthy of a star on the walk of fame.

The remains of the singer rest in the ranch that was his property, “The three foals” and it was his children, wife and thousands of fans who accompanied the interpreter in his last goodbye.

After making his death known, personalities from the world of politics, sports and entertainment have expressed their regret after making the death of the singer known.

From the president of Mexico to that of the United States, Joe Biden shared through their social networks their condolences for the Fernández dynasty, as well as some stars.

It is no secret to anyone that the Latin interpreters grew up with the songs of “Charro de Huentitán”, as Maluma, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Thalía, Gloria Estefan and more used their networks to say goodbye to the singer.

Without a doubt, there is a star of international stature who has surprised everyone with his words through networks, because very few imagined that he was one more fan of ranchera music representative.

Beyoncé says goodbye to “Don Chente”

It was at 06:15 am (Mexico time), when his relatives announced the unfortunate death of the interpreter of hits such as “These jealousy”, “Divine women” and “Beautiful love.”

Since then, social networks have been flooded with words of encouragement for the members of the Fernández dynasty, both his sons Vicente Jr., Gerardo, Alejandro and Alejandra, as well as his wife “Doña Cuquita”.

One of those messages was from the American-born singer Beyoncé, who turned to her Instagram stories to say goodbye to “Don Chente” with a beautiful image.

“Rest in peace,” he wrote on the website where he posted a photograph of the interpreter of “El Rey del Monte”, where he appears in a country setting next to a tree.

It should be noted that in addition to an admiration for the music of “Don Chente”, Beyoncé is very close to the Fernández family thanks to “Potrillo”, with whom she has collaborated musically.

It was the small tribute of the American singer to “Don Chente”. Photo: portal beyonce.com

Alejandro Fernández and Beyoncé have known each other since 2006, when they released the song “Amor gitano”, a single that is part of the album “Viento a favor”, by “Potrillo”, and the main theme of the telenovela “Zorro: lasar y la rosa” .

And it is that the subject is a union of the American and Mexican cultures, because Beyoncé wrote the subject with the singer-songwriter Reyli Barba and Jaime Flores.

Since then, the interpreter of “Single Ladies” and “Potrillo” have maintained a very close friendship, which is why the death of “Charro de Huentitán” has affected Jay-Z’s wife.

