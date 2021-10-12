Anti-jam doors are an element of the highways and expressways that we see all the time, but that nobody has ever explained to us. We are going to tell you its usefulness and how they work.

Most likely, on a trip or car journey you have witnessed or been part of a traffic jam. These events are not to anyone’s liking, having to stand indefinitely during a journey is something really tedious.

The agglomerations can reach hundreds and thousands of cars, but when this occurs on highways or highways, a plan is activated by the DGT to minimize its impact. And, is that, there is something called anti-jam doors.

Yes, it sounds like a magic item that avoids traffic jams. But the reality is that it is simply an element that facilitates circulation in these cases.. The operation is quite simple and the safest thing is that you have seen them on your journeys.

They are not doors as such, what they are in reality is a kind of barrier steps in the medians. It is common on car journeys to see spaces in the median where the two directions of the roads connect.

These spaces are known as anti-jam doors. The technical definition of these elements is as follows: “an interruption of the physical separation between the two directions of movement of a road with separate carriageways”.

Of course, they are not located in the same way on all roads. In the case of motorways and expressways, the anti-jam doors must be at intervals of two kilometers. They must also be present on multi-lane roads.

In the latter they must be placed when there is no connection between the different roads. In the tunnels they are also present, although as long as the tunnel is more than 500 meters long.

In cases where the tunnel has a length of this type, the anti-jam doors are placed every 200 meters from the ends. Of course, this distance may vary since it is not approximate.

The use of these anti-jam doors is available for different situations. The main one is traffic congestion at levels where circulation is completely impeded.

They are also used when some type of accident occurs that generates traffic congestion and, finally, they can be used when the weather requires it. Taking as an example the use of snow plows that traverse these steps.

Anti-jam doors are one more element that is part of the roads, their use must be organized by the relevant authority and this space must never be obstructed. We hope that your doubts about the anti-jam doors have been resolved.