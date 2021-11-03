They appeared as a joke but now their capitalization amounts to billions of euros, so it is time to stop and explain what these cryptos are and what they are worth.

We are facing the year of cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin breaking records (never before has a token cost so much) and with Ethereum doing the same within its plot (more modest than that of King Bitcoin).

For these reasons it is clear that cryptos are something to consider for all those who enjoy investments and money. It is true that the whole shed could fall any day, but for the moment the reality does not look bad for the holdeadores (as they call themselves).

But let’s forget about the most famous and serious coins, because this article is to talk about memecoins, or what is the same, of the cryptocurrencies that are based on a meme to see if the laughter succeeded … and what if they did.

The two coins, which started as an Elon Musk-related joke, have entered the list of the most valuable digital assets of the moment.

Dogecoin now has a market capitalization of $ 36.4 billion after its launch in late 2013. And Shiba Inu has reached $ 40.2 billion after running for just one year and two months.

In fact, Shiba is now the third most popular option on the Coinbase cryptocurrency trading platform, while Dogecoin remains at number 13.

But, let’s get to the important thing: what use do memecoins have? These cryptos may have started as a joke, but They act the same as the rest of cryptocurrencies, as a payment system, especially for cross-border transfers.

The use (and production) of cryptocurrencies requires large data centers that have high energy consumption at all times. We analyze where these centers are and the damage they can cause to the environment.

As long as users not only invest for their value, memecoins are a crypto currency as valid as any other since they can be used as real currencies to buy and sell goods and services.

For this reason we cannot treat Shiba Inu and DogeCoin as second-rate cryptos, far from it, since time has shown that they are loved by the general public and that they are useful, so its growth is more than likely in the coming months.

Of course, most cryptocurrency speculators consider memecoins as a way to get rich quick, hence they can undergo large changes in their valuation.