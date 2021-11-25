The cryptocurrency business has the peculiarity that there is a lot of money lost and that it cannot be recovered. For this reason there are people who are dedicated to recovering these wallets in exchange for part of the loot.

Thousands of dollars in cryptocurrencies are stolen or lost each year. Of the 19 million Bitcoins in circulation, around 20% are considered irretrievably lost.

Hacked cryptocurrency wallets or forgotten wallets prevent thousands of users from accessing their fortunes, and this seemed hopeless.

Luckily, there are two groups of professionals that you can turn to to recover lost coins: crypto hunters and crypto hypnotists, but we’re going to look at the former.

As the name suggests, a crypto hunter searches for and recovers lost or stolen cryptocurrencies. Crypto hunters are usually computer programmers or related.

Crypto hunters use multiple programs and devices to carry out their workFrom specialized software to supercomputers that generate thousands of password combinations.

Some use hacking techniques similar to normal hackers to help clients get their cryptocurrency back.

One method is the brute force attack, in which millions of passwords are tried in rapid succession to crack a wallet.

For this, the cryptocurrency hunter usually asks for all possible information about the portfolio. Any existing information can dramatically reduce the time it takes to enter a portfolio.

However, if there is no existing information, a crypto hunter may consider the wallet to be unrecoverable (due to existing computing limitations and the time it would actually take to crack the password or otherwise).

Crypto hunters accept payments in cryptocurrency or fiat currency. The cost of hiring a crypto hunter largely depends on the size of the cryptocurrency lost by the client. For example, Wallet Recovery Services usually charges 20% of the total amount recovered.

Other factors are also taken into account when setting the price: the difficulty, the success rate, the duration of the search (some data can be retrieved in ten minutes, others can last more than a year and others will be unsuccessful), the type of device to be used for the search, etc.