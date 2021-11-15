The AnTuTu analyzes serve as a reference to know which are the most powerful mobiles and in this report we have selected the Xiaomi devices with the highest scores.

AnTuTu It is one of the synthetic tests or benchmarks with which the power of mobile phones is quantified to, in some way, establish a performance scale that helps the user to determine which mobiles are the most powerful on the market. When making the calculations, the different features offered by the models are taken into account and a general calculation is made.

As expected, the positions at the top of this AnTuTu ranking are the most desired by manufacturers, since they are the ones that users will appreciate as the more powerful mobiles. Normally, Xiaomi is a regular at the top of the ranking of the most powerful mobiles by their score in AnTuTu.

Based on the results that we usually obtain and our analyzes, we are going to see which Xiaomi phones are the most powerful and how they have worked in our hands. Because we must not think that an affordable device company cannot produce high-powered mobile phones, as we will see.

Most powerful Xiaomi phones

Xiamo Mi 10T Pro

With 646,515 points This Xiaomi device is crowned as the most powerful of the manufacturer. We loved the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro when we could test it and it has everything a normal user can ask for when searching a powerful mobile that does not go to 1,000 euros.

This beast that you can buy today for less than 640 euros has a 6.67 inch screen, a large size that allows you to enjoy your leisure with it, but the highlight is located in its engine. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G, the graphics an Adreno 650 and they come with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and from 128 GB of internal memory.

It is mandatory to cite the photographic aspect with a 108 Mpx sensor This is followed by a 13 Mpx wide angle, a 5 Mpx macro sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

The second place on this list is occupied by the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, a high-end mobile manufactured by Xiaomi, which by power is not afraid to measure itself with the best of the high-end, but by price it does not drop the rings for face many premium mid-range mobiles and its price is around 540 euros.

This first place is given by a first-rate equipment in which Xiaomi has gained muscle against its direct rivals, showing that it is capable of manufacturing the most powerful mobiles on the market, for half the price of its competitors.

In this model Xiaomi has mounted a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 12 GB of RAM memory and 512 GB of storage internal, which gives him the necessary power to become the enemy to be currently beaten in the AnTuTu benchmark with 593,769 points.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Secondly, we find the standard version of the Xiaomi Mi 10. It has slight variations that cause its score to be slightly lower, yielding a spectacular 580,027 points in AnTuTu.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 also ride a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 62 GB of RAM and a capacity of 512 GB of storage internal. Perhaps its score is not so spectacular, but you will not deny us that for the 699 euros it costs on Amazon, it is one of the best mobiles of the moment.

Black Shark 3 Pro

We also have the Black Shark 3 Pro, a mobile gaming which, despite not strictly belonging to the Xiaomi brand as such, is a secondary brand of the Chinese manufacturer that has decided to split from its catalog to enhance its vocation of mobile gaming in its purest form.

We are talking about a mobile that destroyed all the scores by achieving 619,114 points in AnTuTu, which shows that it does not lack qualities to occupy a position of honor as one of the Most powerful Xiaomi phones in 2020.

Like the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, this mobile specially designed for gaming mount a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, supported by 12 GB of RAM memory and 256 GB internal storage. It can be purchased on Amazon for 489 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is the update of the Mi Mix family, whose main argument is to mount a screen that occupies the entire front of the smartphone to obtain a much more immersive experience.

For this model, the requirements in terms of power have been significantly lowered since it mounts a generation prior to the absolute champion among mobile processors that occupy the top positions in the AnTuTu ranking as most powerful Xiaomi phones.

It’s about a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor helped by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage internal that in our laboratory has reached 290,109 points in AnTuTu.