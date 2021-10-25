New leaked documents hit Facebook 0:44

(CNN) – Facebook is going through a new crisis due to the so-called “Facebook Papers”, a series of documents delivered by the legal advisor to Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, which offer a deep insight into Facebook’s internal culture, its approach to misinformation and hate speech moderation, internal research on its newsfeed algorithm, internal communication related to January 6, and more.

This is what you need to know.

Why the “Facebook Papers”?

Whistleblower Frances Haugen, who testified in the U.S. Congress denouncing the company’s practices, submitted more than 10,000 pages of internal Facebook documents as disclosures to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and also provided them to Congress in the form edited.

The redacted versions were reviewed by a consortium of 17 American news organizations, including CNN. On Friday, the consortium began publishing a series of articles – collectively called “The Facebook Papers” – based on internal company documents. They offer deep insight into Facebook’s internal culture, its approach to disinformation and hate speech moderation, internal research on its newsfeed algorithm, internal communication related to January 6, and more.

Facebook plans to change its name, according to a report 0:41

Some of the revelations of the Facebook Papers

The Wall Street Journal previously published a series of articles based on tens of thousands of pages of internal Facebook documents leaked by Haugen. (The consortium’s work is based on many of the same documents.)

In his testimony before Congress earlier this month, Haugen said: “Facebook’s products hurt children, fuel division and weaken our democracy.”

“The leaders of the company know how to make Facebook and Instagram more secure, but they are not making the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical benefits before people. It is necessary for Congress to act. They will not solve this crisis without your help,” he added , urging lawmakers to take action.

The documents, including an internal audit and a document showing in real time the countermeasures that Facebook employees were belatedly implementing, paint a picture of a company that was in fact fundamentally unprepared in the face of how the Stop the Steal movement used its platform. to organize, and it only really came into action after the movement, which played a pivotal role in the January 6 uprising on Capitol Hill, turned violent.

It was also known, according to the complaints, that Facebook employees repeatedly raised the alarm over the company’s inability to stop the dissemination of messages that incite violence in countries “at risk” such as Ethiopia, where a war Civil has raged in the past year, internal documents viewed by CNN show.

The social media giant ranks Ethiopia as its top priority for countries at risk of conflict, but the documents reveal that Facebook’s restraint efforts weren’t enough to deal with the onslaught of incendiary content on its platform.

How does Facebook’s artificial intelligence work? 1:09

The documents show employees warning managers of how Facebook was being used by “problematic actors”, including foreign states and organizations, to spread hate speech and content that incites violence in Ethiopia and other developing countries, where its User base is large and growing.

According to those documents, Facebook has also known, at least since 2018, of the existence of human traffickers who used its platforms in this way, according to the documents. It got so bad that in 2019, Apple threatened to remove Facebook and Instagram’s access to the App Store, a platform the social media giant relies on to reach hundreds of millions of users each year.

Internally, Facebook employees were quick to remove problematic content and make emergency policy changes to avoid what they described as a “potentially serious” business consequence.

But while Facebook managed to allay Apple’s concerns at the time and prevent the app store’s withdrawal, problems persist.

What does the social network say?

Facebook has denied the premise of Haugen’s findings and the allegations of the investigation in general, saying that Haugen selected documents to present an unfair description of the company.

On the events of January 6 on Capitol Hill, Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesman, said:

“Responsibility for the violence that occurred on January 6 rests with those who attacked our Capitol and those who encouraged them. We took steps to limit content that sought to delegitimize the election, including tagging candidates’ posts with the latest vote count. after Mr. Trump prematurely declared victory, pausing new political hype and removing the original #StopTheSteal Group in November, “Stone said.

For his part, Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of Global Affairs, rejected the accusations against the company.

“At the center of these stories is a premise that is clearly false: that we do not put the people who use our service first, and that we conduct research that we then systematically ignore. Yes, we are a company and we make a profit, but the idea that we do it at the expense of people’s safety or well-being misunderstands what we do and where our own business interests lie. “

Just days after people stormed the Capitol on January 6, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg downplayed her company’s role in what had happened.

“We know this was organized online. We know,” he said in an interview with .. “We … we removed QAnon, Proud Boys, Stop the Steal, anything that spoke of possible violence last week. Our app is never perfect, so I’m sure there were still things on Facebook. I think these events were they organized largely on platforms that don’t have our ability to stop hate and they don’t have our standards and they don’t have our transparency. “

On allegations of human exploitation, Stone said: “We prohibit human exploitation in very clear terms,” ​​Stone said. “We have been fighting human trafficking for many years on our platform and our goal remains to prevent anyone seeking to exploit others from having a home on our platform.”

Facebook plans to change its name, according to a report 0:41

Will there be any changes to Facebook?

Public pressure alone will not make Facebook change. If public scrutiny were enough, Facebook would have changed after the 2016 election. Or the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Or the 2020 elections.

Even when dozens of big brands withdrew their advertising over Facebook’s lax approach to regulating hate speech, the company hardly felt a hit.

So it’s up to Washington to fix Facebook. And that is not an easy task.

Part of the problem with regulating Facebook is that lawmakers and regulators are searching in the dark for a solution to a problem that society has never faced.

“At other big tech companies like Google, any independent researcher can download the company’s search results from the Internet and write articles about what they find,” Haugen said. “But Facebook hides behind walls that prevent researchers and regulators from understanding the true dynamics of its system.”