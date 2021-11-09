11/09/2021 at 2:52 PM CET

The ulcers in the legs are a serious public health problem. Vascular ulcers greatly impact people’s quality of life, limit mobility and present a high risk of infection, in extreme cases they can even lead to amputation.

The prevalence of vascular ulcers is not negligible. They are present in 3% of the adult population, mostly affecting patients over 60 years of age.

According to the head of Angiology and Vascular Surgery of the Hospital Ruber Internacional, doctor Pablo Gallo, the cause of the appearance of ulcers is in blood circulation problems, either caused by diseases of the veins or arteries, or, in some cases, by both affectations.

Venous ulcers

“Venous ulcers represent between 80-85% of vascular ulcers, and are one of the complications of chronic venous insufficiency, that is, varicose veins that have not been treated early”, emphasizes Dr. Gallo.

This specialist warns that chronic venous insufficiency can manifest with discomfort in the legs such as:

Feeling of heaviness or pain Feeling of cramps or tingling They may also have swelling Thick and / or thin varnishes Changes in skin color

“Over time the skin also weakens and becomes susceptible to causing wounds, wounds that do not heal and can progress to an ulcer,” he says.

All these symptoms increase in the hottest months, and in people who, due to their way of life, remain on their feet for a long time.

Arterial ulcers

As Dr. Gallo explains, ulcers that do not heal or that heal and reappear, may be due to an arterial problem.

«Arterial ulcers represent 10-25%, mainly affecting people over 50 years of age and is more common in the male population, in women the prevalence tends to increase at 65 years of age. For this reason, the importance of being evaluated by a vascular pathology unit, to identify if the lesion is of venous or arterial origin ”, indicates the doctor.

Diagnosis is obtained by taking a complete medical history to identify risk factors, accompanied by an exhaustive physical examination of the lower limbs, identifying integrity of the skin, presence of lesions, assessment of circulation and sensitivity, temperature, coloration between other

«The Eco-Doppler is a tool that provides us with important information about the blood circulation. In some cases, to identify the degree of affectation, arteriography or other imaging tests can be performed, ”says Dr. Santiago Zubicoa, head of the Interventional Vascular Radiology Unit at the Ruber International Hospital.

Prevention, the best treatment of ulcers

Treatment should be aimed at prevention. For this reason, Dr. Gallo recommends treatment before the ulcer appears on the legs or feet.

“To prevent venous ulcers, venous insufficiency (varicose veins) must be treated, and currently we have minimally invasive methods that are performed without making incisions and are treated endovascularly, such as radiofrequency,” he says.

As Dr. Zubicoa explains, when peripheral arterial disease is established, a careful study must be carried out to determine if the treatment should be conservative or if it is necessary to perform endovascular treatments to get more blood to the legs.

“Good blood glucose control, coupled with healthy lifestyle habits, foot care and good choice of footwear, are the key to preventing injuries,” acknowledges the head of the Angiology and Vascular Surgery Unit of the Ruber International Hospital .

“In extreme cases where there is no possibility of delivering blood or in the presence of osteomyelitis (bone infection), and / or necrosis of the fingers or the entire foot, amputation will be indicated,” concludes Pablo Gallo.