12/19/2021 at 16:30 CET

The spondyloarthritis They are a group of rheumatic diseases that predominantly affect the spine, although they can also affect other organs.

The rheumatologists of the Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER) include ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, spondylarthropathies associated with inflammatory bowel disease or reactive arthritis in this type of pathology.

It is estimated that its prevalence could exceed 1.2% of the population, which is equivalent to approximately half a million affected in Spain.

And “although the diagnosis has been improved there is still a significant diagnostic delay,” explains the president of the Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER), Dr. José Mª Álvaro-Gracia.

Types of spondyloarthropathies

The most common pathology within spondyloarthropathies is ankylosing spondylitis, as explained by SER experts.

In addition to this, rheumatologists also include reactive arthritis in this group “which normally appears a month after the patient has suffered an infectious process (urinary or digestive).”

And finally, the psoriasic arthritis, whose most common manifestation is in the form of dandruff or eczema on the skin.

Symptoms of spondyloarthritis

In general, these types of diseases evolve in the form of outbreaks. Periods without symptoms are followed by “periods of exacerbation.”

The first symptoms usually begin with a localized pain in one of the buttocks, pain that, contrary to what you might think, worsens with rest and improves with exercise.

This means that the pain is more common at night.

Little by little, the pain will spread to the other buttock and, over time, to the spine and neck.

Another symptom is stiffness and inflammation also in joints such as the hips, shoulders, knees or ankles.

Diagnosis and treatment

The doctor Joaquin Belzunegui, Head of the Rheumatology Service of the Donostia University Hospital, explains that “early identification of these patients is not always easy. Some studies have indicated a delay that could be between 7 and 8 years, although this may vary according to the health structure of the countries and particularly in Spain the diagnostic delay is somewhat less.

“The fundamental aspect of the success of the treatment and that will determine a good long-term prognosis is to be able to make an early diagnosis to be able to administer the most appropriate treatment as soon as possible,” according to Dr. Belzunegui.

In addition to study the medical history and explore the patient, the specialist will also perform other diagnostic tests such as analytics and imaging tests to determine the existence of the disease.

Depending on the diagnosis and the condition of the disease, the rheumatologist may treat it with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), oral glucocorticoids, or injections.

The best medicine: physical activity

People with spondyloarthritis usually perform less physical activity than the general population, with consequent negative effects.

On the contrary, those patients “who perform exercise improve physical fitness, spinal flexibility and pain, reduce inflammation, can improve depression and increase quality of life,” explains Dr. Álvaro-Gracia.

And it is that physical activity and exercise favorably influence three of the main factors involved in the appearance of spondyloarthritis: the immune system, persistent inflammation and intestinal flora.

In particular, they prevent many of its consequences in the medium to long term and can limit the negative influence on its evolution of associated diseases, aging and the side effects of medication, as detailed by experts.

What type of exercise is best?

But not just any kind of physical activity is worth it. The doctor Cristina Macia, a rheumatologist at the Severo Ochoa University Hospital (Madrid), recalls that “it is very important that people with spondyloarthritis perform exercise supervised by sports professionals, according to the limitations and needs of each one.”

When choosing the type of exercise, it is essential that the person is comfortable doing it, because this way it will be easier for them to create the habit of exercising regularly, that is, at least three times a week.

In spondyloarthritis, three clinical stages are distinguished:

Initial (normal or slightly limited spinal mobility, minimal functional impact) Intermediate (partial limitation of mobility, moderate impact) Advanced (areas of the spine with complete loss of mobility, great impact on daily activities)

Aerobic and strengthening exercise is recommended in all stages. In the intermediate stage, flexibility exercises are added in areas with reduced mobility and, in some cases, breathing.

But when the patient is in an advanced stage of the disease, it is better to avoiding flexibility exercises in areas of the spine with established mobility limitation and breathing exercises are also recommended to improve chest expansion.

In addition, there are several practical details to take into account that vary with each type of exercise. Flexibility exercises are not indicated in some locations and situations.

The strengthening exercises They are recommended for all people, but they are especially important from the age of 50.

In general, the most common and indicated aerobic exercises for patients with spondyloarthritis are walking, cycling, and swimming.

In people who do not perform any type of physical activity or exercise, the first objective may be to reduce the sedentary lifestyle and when you are going to start an exercise program that has not been done previously, it is advisable to consult a health professional.