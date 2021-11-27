11/27/2021 at 1:02 PM CET

The European Commission (EC) announced this Thursday that it will finance with 290 million euros 132 new climate and environmental projects in the European Union (EU), of which 37 are Spanish initiatives that will receive more than 60 million euros on the whole.

The projects corresponding to Spain will be executed in different autonomous communities and affect initiatives related to biodiversity, the recovery of habitats, the fight against invasive species or water resources, among other issues.

“The climate and biodiversity crises are truly existential and there is no time to lose (& mldr;) The European Union is working to reduce emissions, restore nature and ensure the sustainable use of resources & rdquor ;, the vice president of the European Commission for the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans.

Nature and biodiversity

Through the LIFE Program for financing environmental protection, Brussels will invest in eleven Spanish projects within the Nature and Biodiversity category.

These initiatives include the recovery of Mediterranean forests on the banks of the Tagus, the preservation of ecosystems of the Pyrenees, The best of the “Ecological connectivity & rdquor; on the Camino de Santiago, preserve the biodiversity of the olive groves, protect the Cuenca wetland from Hito Lagoon or recover the dupont’s lark.

The Commission will also finance projects of fight against invasive plants on the cliffs of the Costa Brava and initiatives to protect yew wood in Valencian forests, as well as the ayou see in Navarra.

Efficiency and resources

Under the heading of Efficiency and Environmental Use of Resources, thirteen Spanish projects will receive financing. Among them is one related to reuse of inks for the ceramic industry, another with the risk assessment before the exposure to nanoparticles in industrial plants, the aquifer recharge with treated wastewater or the flood risk management in the Ebro, as well as another project for remove chemicals from streams.

Community funds will also be invested in rreduce underwater noise in the Port of Cartagena or in studies on bioremediation for dhides pollute landfills inoculating fungi or recycling.

Another investment will go to reuse the brine and silica that is now wasted, the water improvement in the Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve of the Basque Country, as well as the implementation of more sustainable business models in horticulture. It will also be invested in the rammonia eduction in the livestock industry.

Governance and adaptation to climate change

Regarding EU projects related to Environmental Governance and Information, an initiative will be financed to obtain better information that allows recover the populations of Iberian rabbits, which have fallen by 90% in the last 70 years.

In addition, under the heading of Adaptation to Climate Change, community funds will be allocated to five projects to improve the resilience of forests and landfills, protect coastal areas of the Canary Islands floods, rstrengthen agroforestry systems and eliminate discharges from water treatment plants in urban areas in the event of floods, as well as for adapt Aleppo pine forests to climate change.

Climate change mitigation

Finally, five projects with a Spanish seal on climate change mitigation will receive European funds, related to the recovery of poplar crops in La Vega de Granada, the use of meat waste to generate hydrogen renewable as fuel, the recovery of the waste heat from iron and steel manufacturing, The best of the sustainability of air conditioning systems or the clipping of emissions in agriculture.

“The interconnected crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution are the defining challenges of our time. To tackle them, we need a profound transformation of our societies and economies & rdquor ;, declared Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius, who stressed that EU LIFE projects are an example of “impact on the ground & rdquor ;.