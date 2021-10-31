10/31/2021 at 08:02 CET

Among all the environmental challenges facing planet Earth, the fight for the climate is the priority, since it is human survival that is at stake. Governments and supranational organizations do not cease to envision measures and set concrete objectives to stop global warming. It is a race against time in which a fight is waged on several fronts. The Glasgow COP26 must respond to all these challenges.

To prevent global warming from exceeding a point from which life on Earth is seriously compromised its continuity, scientists, politicians and organizations of all kinds have focused their efforts in several specific areas. These are some of the main ones:

1.Reduction of emissions to the atmosphere.

The emission of greenhouse gases, that is, with the capacity to increase the global warming of the Earth, is currently a runaway horse due to the actions of industrialized countries since the mid-nineteenth century, but, above all, since the mid-nineteenth century. XX and up to the present. All efforts are focused on stopping these emissions, especially CO2, but also other gases. For this, there are already approved calendars around the world for the closure of coal-fired power plants, the mobile gasoline fleet and other polluting technologies. The world has set a goal of reaching emission neutrality (that is, emitting only the same amount of gases that can be captured) in 2050, with an intermediate stop in 2030, where each country sets a goal that varies depending on their own abilities and specific situation. In the case of the EU, the emission reduction should be 55% (compared to 1990) as early as 2030, according to the agreements adopted by the community bodies this year. The objective set in the Paris Agreement with respect to global temperature is not to go beyond an increase of 2º C (with respect to pre-industrial times) in 2100, and if possible, not to exceed 1.5º C. The latest forecasts contained in International reports express doubts that this objective can be achieved if no more severe restrictions apply.

2. Deployment of clean energy.

To achieve emission neutrality and, consequently, to stop global warming, a massive and immediate deployment of renewable energy systems is necessary in all industrial, economic and even domestic areas of the planet. In 2018, the European Union agreed to set a binding target of reaching 32% renewable energy by 2030, with an upward revision clause in 2023. Spain, where the contribution of clean energies to the national electricity system is already around 40%, should reach 74% in 2030, according to the Law on Climate Change approved by Congress this year.

3.Stop the melting of poles and glaciers.

Among the most alarming manifestations of global warming is the melting of the polar ice caps and glaciers. This factor is one of the main responsible for the rise in sea level, along with the thermal expansion of the oceans (they increase in volume due to their warming). The situation is especially dire, according to the latest scientific reports, in the Arctic, where warming triples the planetary average and melts twice as fast as previously believed. A few weeks ago, an immense hole the size of the island of Mallorca was announced in the supposedly thicker and denser Arctic ice, demonstrating the seriousness of the situation and the speed with which the problem is progressing. The situation of glaciers, which are the other great mass of ice on the planet, is not better, as they are melting rapidly, thus increasing the level of sea water. In the Pyrenees, without going any further, scientists believe that there will be no more glaciers in twenty years.

4. Stop deforesting and greening the planet.

Vegetable masses constitute a natural air purification machinery, as they capture the CO2 that is in the atmosphere. However, the amount of carbon dioxide is already so great that the planet’s forests are beginning to become saturated and their ‘purifying’ function could be seriously limited. And furthermore, the great forests that fulfill this indispensable service for world survival continue to be razed unceremoniously, both in America and in Asia and Africa. More and more studies reveal that the Amazon itself is about to become a net emitter of CO2 (instead of capturing it) due to the increase in temperatures and the fires that destroy it. The ‘sabanization’ of the Amazon is already a plausible horizon in the coming decades, scientists warn. The unconscious politics of the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro; the action of large meat multinationals to destroy forests and thus obtain food for livestock; the still massive consumption of palm or soybean oils that also require the deforestation of large areas of forest and other industrial activities are responsible for the situation. The Amazon has lost 15% of its surface only between 1985 and 2020, according to Mapbiomas. Faced with this situation, more and more governments, companies and citizen groups are undertaking initiatives to recover forests where they have disappeared, a healthy reforestation ‘fever’ that needs to be done rigorously for it to be successful, experts warn.

5. Green mobility.

In the European Union, 30% of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere come from road transport (cars, trucks, etc.), while another 13.4% are caused by civil aviation and another 13.6% by ship navigation. Reducing this carbon footprint in mobility is an urgent priority, which at the moment seems to focus on land vehicles. By 2040, gasoline, diesel or hybrid cars will no longer be sold in Spain or in most European countries, although in some nations they will disappear much earlier. The electric car is experiencing an undoubted boom, although the pending subject continues to be aviation and large ships. The reduction or elimination of short-haul flights that are substitutable for train travel is already on the agenda in several countries, after the example given by France this year.

6.Climate refugees.

Global warming and its aftermath of droughts, extreme storms and other violent phenomena is already causing millions of people to leave their homes, because they have become simply uninhabitable. The world must prepare to welcome large masses of the population fleeing the poverty that this situation generates. In 2020 it is estimated that 40 million people had to leave their homes due to meteorological and climatic phenomena, a figure that continues to break records year after year.

7. A more responsible consumption.

Private citizens, with their daily and daily actions, have the key to change the destiny of the planet. Consumption habits are those that, by cumulative effect, can worsen the situation or help to envision a future of hope. Abandoning the products, companies and services that threaten the planet and supporting those that, on the contrary, try to cause a smaller ecological footprint is a primary objective for citizens. In this sense, the return to a healthy diet and not dependent on processed products, the abandonment of the consumer spiral based on ‘use and throw away’, the limitation of meat consumption, the renunciation of plastic, reusing and extending the useful life of objects and utensils are practices that can improve things. Companies, for their part, are slowly being forced by governments to abandon practices such as planned obsolescence (deliberately limited duration of objects) or the unjustified waste of resources that can be used more rationally.

8. A circular economy, instead of a linear one.

To implement an economy that is respectful with the climate and also with biodiversity, experts consider It is essential that large corporations and multinationals abandon the linear economy (based on the simple massive consumption of resources, production and consequent abandonment of waste) to adopt the circular economy, which is based on the reuse, efficiency, minimization of impacts and prolongation of the use of those resources.

