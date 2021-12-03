HELPMYCASH

Updated Friday, December 3, 2021 – 12:00

The Christmas holidays are just around the corner and with them come the expenses in gifts, dinners … Choosing the best option to finance these expenses can make the difference between ending or not with a healthy economy.

The most convenient option for Christmas shopping is the credit card.

There is little left for Christmas to arrive and the expenses of gifts and dinners come on top. However, it is still possible to take advantage of best financing offers for purchases of these dates. Now, knowing how to choose the cheapest option can make the difference between ending the year or not with a healthy personal economy or over-indebted, they explain from the financial comparator HelpMyCash.com.

There are financing that is better adapted according to the amount of money that you plan to spend and where the purchases will be made. The most convenient option is the credit card, since it can be used anywhere and pay at the end of the month without interest or postpone specific purchases for several months. However, you have to be careful because the interest is high. If you choose to split purchases, you have to try to finance a small amount and return the money fast.

If you don’t have a credit card, there are quick online loans like Cofidis Direct Credit, which offers up to 4,000 euros. It can be contracted 100% online without commissions and without having to change banks. It has a similar interest to that of cards, so it should be used responsibly.

On the other hand, some stores and department stores offer their customers the payment in installments of purchases in your establishments. Usually, they require a minimum amount and you must have the credit cards of the establishment or finance through the internal or external finance companies with which you have an agreement. The great advantage of this type of financing is that, despite having to hire a merchant card, many times they offer financing without interest or commissions (0% APR). So if you buy from a store that offers this possibility, it may be the most appropriate option.

Another alternative is the pre-granted personal loan. It is a personalized bank financing product for clients with a good financial profile. Both the amount and the interest rate are pre-established by the bank after the risk analysis of the client carried out by the entity. From HelpMyCash.com they recommend this financing method when you cannot opt ​​for any financing without interest, you want to spend more than a thousand euros and return them in several months, since it is cheaper than the credit card. Most banks inform their customers if they have pre-approved credit through the app or online banking.

In any case, HelpMyCash.com advises you to review all financing options and conditions, compare and choose the most appropriate one.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Zalgiris Kaunas – Bitci Baskonia Real Madrid – Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv