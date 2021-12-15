The billionaire Elon Musk, who was recently named by Time magazine as person of the year, has become a regular at the debates on the future of humanity and never misses an opportunity to talk about his predictions Y speculations about.

This time he referred to the impact that the artificial intelligence in the jobs of the future and mentioned some university careers that will be useful in the days to come.

Related news

It turns out that far from being an influencer or tiktoker, the CEO of Tesla Y Spacex ensures that those people who dedicate themselves to artificial intelligence (IA) will benefit the most in the coming years, as there is no doubt that this field of information technology will have great areas of opportunity in the near future.

However, he warned that the development of this technology could end most of the jobs that make up the world production fabric. Simply put, AI would make some jobs obsolete.

“Artificial Intelligence will make jobs a bit pointless,” Musk said alongside Alibaba founder Jack Ma at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Shanghai.

And although his statements may sound alarming, it is a fact that each industrial revolution brings with it important changes in the labor market. Modern machines and tools end up displacing certain jobs, but at the same time they also drive the emergence of new jobs.

When asked if this situation should generate concern for future generations, the businessman explained that everything is a matter of adapting and said that the jobs least vulnerable to disappearing will be those focused on the software development and programming artificial intelligence.

The tycoon recommended young people to study engineering related to artificial intelligence, although he predicted that one day this technology will come to write your own software.

He assured that when this moment arrives, in which AI will monopolize production and distribution, consumers will be more dependent on the human interactionTherefore, positions that can make the client consume these new technologies will be necessary.

So “if you’re working on something that involves people or engineering, it’s probably a good focus for your future,” Musk concluded.

The careers of the future according to UNESCO

It seems that Elon Musk is not wrong in his predictions, because according to data from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), about 75% of the professions of the future are related to the so-called STEM areas, the acronym for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Within these branches of knowledge there are an infinity of university careers such as Biotechnology, Genetics, Robotics, Computer Science, Nanoscience, Aeronautics, among many others.

Follow Heraldo USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

bnaj