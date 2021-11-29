11/29/2021 at 10:02 CET

What are the healthiest cities in Spain? It is the unknown that the Cities Health Index, a project by DKV and the consulting firm IdenCity. The study reflects the health status of 52 Spanish cities and their population. But it goes further: it also analyzes the social determinants that generate the results. They include urban, socioeconomic, labor and community aspects, which can help develop and evaluate public policies.

The Cities Health Index includes 78 indicators, which allow an approximation of how healthy they are as a whole. They are grouped into 5 categories:

–Population health: it focuses on the life expectancy, morbidity or healthy life behaviors of the population. To do this, use indicators such as healthy years of life at birth, fruit and vegetable consumption, or mortality rate.

–Environment: observe the environment, mobility, housing and equipment of the city. It does so through the study of municipal per capita spending on the environment, vulnerable people who suffer from heat waves or urban green areas.

–Socio-economic and labor conditions: focused on socioeconomic security and job quality, it analyzes the rate of risk of poverty, occupational diseases or residential segregation by income in the city.

–Community: it is about safety and family and community networks that are formed in cities. It studies indicators such as older people living alone, reports of gender-based violence, and intentional homicide rates, among others.

–Health services: preventive activities, health promotion and health care feature in this category. It analyzes from the coverage of vaccination for covid-19 to the number of primary care health workers.

Strengths, weaknesses and opportunities

Strengths, weaknesses and opportunitiesAn important conclusion is that All the cities studied present medium-high performance of the objectives set in the state of health and socioeconomic aspects. However, in the scope of health services and in areas of the physical environment such as pollution, mobility and urban planning, there is room for improvement for the 52 cities analyzed.

“There are great challenges for cities in accessing green areas, sustainable mobility or affordable housing. In addition, these factors are closely linked to the health of the population, so it is necessary to act as soon as possible & rdquor ;, point out DKV and IdenCity.

With this information, it is possible to observe the performance of the cities studied against national health standards, and the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for improvement of each city are identified.

But DKV and IndenCity highlight above all that the information collected can be transformed to go to practice.

“The City Health Index is a new performance analysis tool for decision-making on the road to make our cities healthier. A guide to turn to. In fact, Its main objective and aspiration is to contribute to the improvement of cities and turn them into healthier places for their inhabitants& rdquor ;, they point out.

“What’s more, highlights something essential: the need to know the characteristics of each urban environment to analyze the social determinants to which their population is exposed and which have such an impact on their health & rdquor ;, they add.

Although data are collected from 52 cities, the index focuses in more detail on four: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Zaragoza.

Madrid

MadridIt is the city with the highest overall percentage in the Index, 73.9%, when the average was 70.1%. It stands out, along with Valencia, Seville, Cádiz and Barcelona, ​​for its adoption of healthy behaviors (daily consumption of fruit and vegetables, no tobacco consumption, etc.). It presents great performance in housing and equipment matters, taking into account factors related to the homes and their surroundings (adequate temperature, protected housing offer, etc.). an obstacle to beat: sustainable mobility. It has only 0.04 cyclable km per square kilometer of urban land. A figure much lower than Barcelona or Valencia.

Barcelona

BarcelonaWith an overall percentage of 71.6% e has its own hallmark: sustainable mobility. It has 2.51 cyclable km per square kilometer of urban land. Its health care is also noteworthy, both for its staff (operating rooms and places in day hospitals) and for its medical staff. His ‘problem’ is spatial segregation. It presents a greater concentration of high and low incomes in different neighborhoods of the city. And the health and socioeconomic conditions of citizens are closely related.

Valencia

ValenciaIt reaches 72.7% in the Index. They highlight the healthy behaviors of the population. 53% of its inhabitants consume fruit and vegetables daily. What’s more, its pedestrian and cycling infrastructure is important. It is one of the best cities for sustainable mobility. Its weakest point is concentrated in health services. It needs to improve the number of ambulances and beds in public and private hospitals.

Saragossa

SaragossaIt achieves a percentage of 72.3%. It is ahead of Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia in years of healthy life of its population: 81.57. What’s more, is one of the cities with the best performance in the socio-economic sphere: Almost fully meets its goals for poverty rate and access to dental health. Family and community networks are very important to the city. There have been many solidarity initiatives arising from the pandemic.

Best cities in each category

Best cities in each categoryThe five healthiest cities in the twelve categories analyzed in the DKV and IdenCity Index, in decreasing order, are as follows:

01. Life expectancy: Palma de Mallorca, Badajoz, Girona, Guadalajara and Albacete.

02. Morbidity: Las Palmas, Malaga, Ceuta, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Granada.

03. Healthy behaviors. Seville, Valencia, Cádiz, Barcelona Madrid.

04. Environment. Zamora, Cáceres, Segovia, Castellón and Burgos.

05. Mobility: Barcelona, ​​Cádiz, Viktoria, Salamanca and Huesca.

06. Housing and facilities: Valladolid, Bilbao, Madrid, Pamplona and Seville.

07. Socio-economic security: Lleida, Barcelona., Girona. Oviedo and Zaragoza.

08. Job quality: Palencia, León, Segovia, Melilla and Valladolid.

09. Security: Zamora, Cáceres, Huesca, Cuenca and Valladolid.

10. Family and community networks: Madrid, Zaragoza, Huesca, Huelva and Granada.

eleven. Preventive activities and health promotion: Madrid, Pontevedra, La Coruña, Seville and Pamplona.

12. Health care: Lleida, Pamplona, ​​Barcelona, ​​Girona and Palencia.

Reference web: https://dkv.es/corporativo/sala-prensa/noticias/vida-saludable/dkv-presenta-indice-de-salud-de-las-ciudades

Main photo: unsplash