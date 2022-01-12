The New York Mets team this year wants to seek to compete next season and not repeat the failure of 2021, and that is what its owner Stephen Cohen has in mind. Cohen plans to turn the franchise into a competitive team for the world series this year.

Before the work stoppage they acquired veteran Max Scherzer, who could make a good pair in starting pitching with Jacob deGrom, who has been the team’s ace. In addition to having Taijuar Walker, who went to the all-star game and Carlos Carrasco, who the latter the queens fans want him to be healthy next season.

Along with that, the addition of Dominican Starling Marte, who can help improve the offense, given that last season he stole more than 47 bases, undoubtedly something very good for the Queens team, as well as Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar and Mark. Cahra. Very good, but you need pieces that can strengthen your pitching and hitting.

So: Which pitchers do the Mets need?

First, they have to resolve on starting pitching, because Scherzer and deGrom are not good enough and they need another pitcher to anchor them this season.

Carlos Rodón would be a good choice for them, although he would have to convince him since the Angelenos can show interest in acquiring it. Rodón in the 2021 season in 132.2 innings, an ERA of 2.37, with 91 hits, 35 runs, 36 walks, 185 strikeouts, an independent pitching (FIP) of 2.65, an adjusted earned run average (ERA +) of 183. With those data the mets would improve on starting pitching.

Another figure that both the Mets could acquire by making a change with the Cincinnati Reds team is the Dominican Luis Castillo, with which they would improve their pitching and thus they could change Jeff McNeil, who want to get out of it now.

But without a doubt the best thing for them is veteran left-handed pitcher Zack Greinke, who could help stabilize his shaky starting pitching. Greinke may not be the same from Kansas or the Dodgers, but he can be a great help to the Mets. Greinke in 2021 season with the Astros in 171 innings, a 4.16 ERA, 79 runs, 164 hits, 36 walks, 120 strikeouts, a 1.17 WHIP, an adjusted ERA + of 103, an independent pitching of 4.38 and an expected FIP (xFIP) of 4.21.

Other pitchers who in refereeing could get to improve their pitching are right-hander Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas. These pitchers could be very useful to the organization.

Which pitchers might be good for the queens bullpen?

One piece that can be an excellent piece for the Mets bullpen is pitcher Colling McHugh, who last season with the Rays in 64 innings had a 1.55 ERA, allowing only 11 runs, 48 ​​hits, 12 walks, 74 strikeouts. a WHIP of 0.94 and an independent pitching of 2.12. Also something to add is that he had a dominance of the opposition hitters with averages of .207 / .252 / .289 and an OPS of .541.

One piece of interest for the Mets to add to the bullpen is Archie Bradley, who while with division rivals the Phillies in 2021 in 51 innings, only allowed 21 runs, 51 hits, 22 walks, 40 strikeouts, an ERA of 3.71 and a WHIP of 1.43

The Mets team if they make all those movements after the stoppage is lifted, they could fulfill the wishes of the fans of that organization who do not want to see another failure and they can get to the postseason for the first time since 2015, that made it to the world series.

