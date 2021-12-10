Did you see the clock at 11:11 and thought about making a wish? When you see this on your watch, cell phone, computer and so on, they are called mirror hours.

In addition to make a wish, mirror hours have a special meaning. We will explain it below. Although the most common time is 11:11, there are 23 other times of the day that you can take the opportunity to make a request.

They are hours where the universe and the angels coincide, that is why they are called mirror hours and each one has a special meaning.

What are mirror hours?

When, by chance, you look at the clock and notice one of the mirror hours; it is taken as you Guardian angel or the universe is trying to communicate with you to send you an important message.

Other of the mirror moments they can be at 22:22, 15:15 and so on, during various hours of the day. These are the different messages for each hour:

00:00 It is the signal that you must return to the beginning of what worries you, what they call: the origin.

01:01 It bodes well for lovers as it indicates that there is someone thinking of you.

02:02 It indicates that someone is hiding something from you but it could also be a signal to work on you.

03:03 This is not a good schedule because it means that there is mistrust of someone close to you.

04:04 This time indicates the change, both by own decision and by some external situation.

05:05 Love is still in the air and that there is a person close to you who loves you secretly.

06:06 If you are coming out of a breakup, this hour invites you to focus on yourself and move on.

07:07 You must be attentive to this message because it is the confirmation of some very strong desire.

08:08 Watch out! If you cannot catch this hour, it is a sign so that you do not trust those who are around.

09:09 It is a reminder to take more care of yourself and not only help others but also You.

10:10 Another sign of love that indicates a strong attraction to you from someone close to you.

11:11 It is the most famous and in addition to a powerful desire it is also the signal to take a break from the day and relax a bit.

12:12 Contrary to popular belief, this is the best time for wishes. Make the most of it.

13:13 It is also a sign of changes but they come from you and to fulfill your dreams.

14:14 It is a good time to get away from everything that worries and hurts you.

15:15 It is an indicator that your ex still misses you and a possible romantic encounter.

16:16 As at the point of midnight, this time is a sign of new beginnings and a rebirth.

17:17 If you have a partner, it could be a sign of a possible difficult moment. Enjoy your creative side.

18:18 It is a very interesting time because if you ask something, you will get an answer. It is also a sign of love.

19:19 The invitation at this time is to meditate on what is happening around you and find a possible answer.

20:20 A person may be thinking of you, but it is not always in a positive way.

21:21 This hour is good luck because it attracts success and all that goes with it.

22:22 You could receive a call from someone who loves you or is very important to you and thus clarify doubts.

23:23 A journey is near and serves as a reminder to continue believing in yourself and your strength.

