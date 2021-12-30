12/30/2021 at 10:49 CET

Social networks and online communication services top the list of the ten most downloaded applications worldwide in 2021, in which TikTok has risen to the first position and the services of Goal complete the podium.

TikTok has had 656 million downloads from the Apple Store and Google Play Store, according to data collected and shared by analytics firm Apptopia, making it the most downloaded app of the year worldwide.

The services of Meta, Instagram (545 million), Facebook (416 million) and WhatsApp (395 million) occupy the positions second, third and fourth, while Telegram, with its 329 million downloads, closes the Top5.

They complete the Top10, Snapchat (327 million), Zoom (300 million), Messenger (268 million), the video publisher CapCut (255 million) and the music streaming platform Spotify (203 million).

In the case of video games, Subway Surfers it has climbed to the top of the world rankings, with 191 million downloads. Roblox (182 million), Bridge Race (169 million), Garena Free Fire – New Age (154 million) and Among us (152 million) complete the ranking of the five most downloaded from the App Store and Play Store.

On the other hand, Netflix, with 173 million downloads, is the most downloaded entertainment ‘app’ globally in 2021, followed by YouTube (166 million), Google Play Games (131 million), Disney + (126 million) and Amazon Prime Video (120 million).

Apptopia also collects the ranking of the most downloaded shopping applications, which worldwide lead Shopee (203 million), Shein (190 million), Meesho (153 million), Amazon Shoping (148 million) and Flipkart (93 million).