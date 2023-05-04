What are the search trends in Chile about the Star Wars saga?

Today as every May 4, Star Wars fans celebrate the world day of this popular saga, a day in which “the force is with everyone” or, as the popular phrase in English says, “May the Force be with you”. , but because of the play on words with today’s date, it became popular as “May the Fourth”.

In this framework of celebration, Google Search is on the side of force to answer what are the search trends in Chile during the year about Star Wars: Is Grogu the new favorite character? Is only Pedro Pascal the Chilean most associated with the saga?

most searched

Next, we leave you the search terms that have set trends in the Star Wars movies, characters and universe:

In the last 12 months, the peak of search trends on the term “Star Wars” occurred from June 19 to 25, this could be since during that date the ticket sales and preview of the musical show were made in our country: “Symphonic Star Wars”.

A Chilean present in the new short film? Amparo Noguera will be part of the voices of the short Star Wars Visions Vol II that opens today on Disney+, and that is one of the search trends of the last 12 months in Chile:

Related topics:

1.Andor

2.Obi-wan Kenobi series

3.Hayden Christiansen

4.Jedi

5. Lando Calrissian

Related queries:

1. Star Wars Survivor – Game

2. Star Wars Symphonic Chile

3. Amparo Noguera – Star Wars

4. Star Wars Andor

5. Third Sister – Star Wars

NO SPOILERS: Any average Star Wars fan knows how Andor ends, but Disney Plus still gave us one of the best stories in the saga.

Films

Likewise, movies are also an essential part of search trends, the term “Star Wars movies” reflects what have been the deliveries that have been present in Google during the last 12 months:

Related topics:

1. Star Wars: The Clone Wars

2.Rogue One

3. Star Wars: Episode III

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

5. Star Wars: Episode II

Another term that was analyzed was “Star Wars characters”, since the new characters are setting trends in the saga, as is the case of our Pedro Pascal, who continues in the top of searches, with his Mandalorian character, while continuing to side on this list to his faithful Grogu or those classic characters that never fail, like R2-D2.

Grogu

What are the Star Wars characters that have set the trend in Google searches during these 12 months?

1.Grogu

2. Han Solo

3.R2-D2

4. Kylo Ren

5. The Mandalorian