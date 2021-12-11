12/11/2021 at 10:03 CET

Intelligence is not exclusive to the human being. The animal kingdom is made up of around a million different species and some of them have amazing cognitive abilities. And not only instinctive, but also rational. Memory, feelings, emotions, problem solving thinking, understanding or reasoning, achievement of objectives, adaptation to the environment, comprehension capacity, communication skills & mldr; Some animals are even self-aware. Deciding which are the most intelligent animals is not an easy task, because not even scientists agree to define the concept of intelligence.

One of the tests that some scientists carry out to establish the degree of intelligence is the so-called “mirror test & rdquor ;. When an animal is able to recognize itself in a mirror, it means that it is aware of itself and its own existence. To determine this, the researchers inadvertently mark the animal with an odorless dye and see if it recognizes that the signal is on its own body.

So far they have passed this test, in addition to humans, great apes, rhesus macaques and capuchin monkeys, dolphinids (including killer whales), elephants, pigs, corvids, stingrays and, according to some studies, the dove and a fish, the cleaning wrasse.

If intelligence is accepted as the ability to learn, understand, reason, solve problems and understand the surrounding world, among the most intelligent animals on the planet are surely the following.

Great apes

Chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans, and gorillas are the most human-like animals. His closest relatives. The chimpanzee shares more than 98% of its DNA with humans. They are able to solve mathematical problems, use tools, create toys for their young, have altruistic behaviors and are self-aware. They can learn to communicate with the human being through sign language, they develop complex social roles, they are empathetic beings, they have an enormous capacity for learning by imitation and exhibit memory abilities even superior to human. They are able to use symbols and combine them to convey ideas and use sophisticated language.

Dolphin

It is the most intelligent marine animal. So much so that their intelligence is comparable to that of some primates. His brain is bigger than that of the human being. They are very social, have a very complex and sophisticated language and are capable of reasoning to solve problems and to overcome conflictive situationss. They are very curious (a sign of intelligence), develop hunting and defense strategies and are among the few animals that they have sex for pleasure. Dolphins have passed the “mirror test” with flying colors. They have self-esteem and social identity (Self-concept that each individual makes of himself in terms of the social groups to which he belongs). They transmit the knowledge to other specimens of their species.

Elephant

The expression “have elephant memory & rdquor; has its explanation. This animal has an extraordinary ability to memorize and remember. They create very complex interactions within the group and are much more empathetic to each other than human beings. They have the largest brain of all land animals, and as many neurons as humans. They also pass the mirror test, so they are aware of themselves. They are able to use tools of nature and, like humans, clean food before consuming it. They have a great capacity for learning and show understanding and compassion towards their fellow human beings, and even towards smaller species in size.

Octopus

Is the most intelligent invertebrate on the planet. Is able to solve problems, learn from their mistakes and develop hunting strategies. Feel complex emotional pains, like humans. He has an extraordinary memory, a very high learning capacity, play ability, stable personality traits, and self-awareness. Its eight arms are capable of ‘thinking’ and making decisions independently, since octopuses have nine brains, one main in the head and eight secondary, one in each tentacle. Scientists suspect that they dream, Well, while they sleep they experience a state analogous to human REM and change color, as if reacting to some kind of dream.

Pork

Is the smartest pet in the world, more than the dog. In fact, pigs that live with dogs from a young age almost always tend to become the leaders of the herd. Pigs (also wild boars) are able to solve mazes, express and recognize emotions and understand abstract representations. Surprisingly, They pass the mirror test at a younger age than humans. They are capable of adapting to a huge variety of environmental conditions to survive. They have a very good long-term memory and great learning capacity, they interact socially and show empathy with their congeners and even with specimens of other species.

Raven

Is the smartest bird in the world. It is one of the few non-primate vertebrates able to create tools. They introduce them in the trees to look for food. Some researchers believe that crows they deposit walnuts on the roads for cars to open when passing over them. They are able to recognize human faces, understand cause and effect, and communicate in complex ways. They pass the mirror test, which human babies typically fail until the first year and a half or two. In fact, scientists believe that his intelligence corresponds to that of a five-year-old.

Horse

It is a very intelligent animal, with a emotional system very similar to that of the human being. Horses are very sensitive and emotional beings, as well as noble and faithful. They can create very strong bonds with humans. They are even able to understand emotions in people: they ‘read’ expressions of anger and joy. Ultimately, they are aware of the state of mind of the human beings around them. They understand words and have a great capacity for learning. Their intelligence varies according to race (there are more than 300) and depends largely on their living conditions: those who live locked up have poor intellectual development. They are very curious, and able to remember events, places and people.

Dog

The degree of intelligence depends on the race (there are 343). Border collie, poodle, German shepherd, golden retriever, Doberman pinscher, and Labrador are the most intelligent breeds. Dogs are capable of acquiring new knowledge and learning all kinds of signals and guidelines quickly. They are counted among the few animals able to interpret the mood of human beings. They apply logic, feel empathy and have a great memory. They are capable of adapting to new scenarios and seeking solutions to problems. They are very sensitive and feel complex emotions: pain, joy, fear, sadness, anxiety, depression & mldr; Have great instinctual, adaptive and work intelligence and obedience.

Rat

It is a very sociable animal, acts logically to solve problems and is able to plan and strategize. It is the species that has passed the most intelligence tests and always shows amazing results. The rats They are extraordinary at solving mazes and have a prodigious memory: when they learn a route they never forget it. Some studies have concluded that they are sensitive animals, who suffer from stress, who feel empathy and even who they feel remorse when they do a bad deed. They are capable of learning, memorizing and assimilating all kinds of complex concepts. House rats can also learn tricks already respond to your own name.

Parrot

There are 369 different species. They have a sophisticated vocalization system that allows them to imitate all kinds of sounds, including human voices. But several studies have shown that can understand the meaning of these sounds or, at least, associate them with a specific objective; for example, they may learn to say “give me a cookie & rdquor; when they are hungry. In their habitat use objects from nature as tools to get food. They act in groups to achieve objectives or to solve problems after having analyzed the situation. They are able to solve puzzles and to recognize dozens of words, colors and shapes.

Other animals that could be on this list are the cat, able to learn quickly and with a very sophisticated sensory system; the killer whale, with capacities similar to those of dolphins, able to communicate and interact with their peers and to coordinate to solve problems; the ant, the insect with the largest brain mass, with a complex social organization, which coordinates with its congeners to establish defense and attack methods; the dove, which remembers images and memorizes routes for years and that, according to some scientists, recognizes itself in a mirror; the squirrel, able to retain a lot of graphic information thanks to his great memory, and to perform tricks and develop strategies to feed himself and survive; or the raccoon, which remembers solving complex problems for years and can even pick locks.

Article on animal cognition: https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/cognition-animal/

