An aneurysm is the pathological dilation of an artery. The aneurysms The abdominal aorta represent 80% of all aneurysms, however, it can appear in any artery in the body.

The renal arteries responsible for supplying both kidneys, and the visceral arteries, which provide blood flow to the abdominal organs such as the liver, spleen, stomach and intestines, can dilate and develop aneurysms, in the same way that happens in other arterial territories.

“The morphology of these must be taken into account, which can be saccular or fusiform, as well as the size of the aneurysm since it is a clear indicator of the risk of rupture, triggering a serious situation for the patient”, explains the head of the Unit of Angiology and Vascular Surgery of the Hospital Ruber Internacional, Pablo Gallo.

According to the specialist, these are rare pathologies.

In addition, aneurysms are usually totally asymptomatic until rupture or moments before itTherefore, its diagnosis is complex and they are usually detected incidentally when imaging tests (ultrasound, CT, MRI) are performed for other causes.

What Causes Aneurysms

«The reasons are very varied: atherosclerosis, due to accumulation of fat, cholesterol and other substances in the wall of the arteries, due to infections, pregnancy, fibromuscular dysplasia (stenosis or aneurysm of the arteries), inflammatory diseases or iatrogenesis, among others, “says Dr. Gallo.

Once diagnosed, its treatment can be complex due to its location in the abdominal cavity and its proximity or relationship with the organs that supply it.

How are they treated?

“Through endovascular, minimally invasive techniques, today it is possible to treat many of these aneurysms without the need for wounds and with a very light postoperative period for the patient, “says Dr. Santiago Zubicoa, head of the Interventional Vascular Radiology Unit of the Ruber International Hospital.

Dr. Borja Castejón, vascular surgeon at Dr. Pablo Gallo’s Angiology Unit, explains that there are different techniques that can be used, “from embolization with different substances or devices to obstruct irrigation and thus eliminate the possibility of rupture, such as use of different types of stents, alone or in combination with embolizing devices to treat them ”.

New procedures for visceral aneurysms

This expert states that, unfortunately, aneurysm embolization cannot be performed in all types of aneurysms. In addition, this technique, in which substances are used to prevent flow in a blood vessel, can lead to possible complications related to the lack of subsequent irrigation.

On the other hand, “the use of conventional or covered stents is not always feasible as they do not adequately adapt to the diameter of the renal and visceral arteries or the angulation that they usually present. In addition, in the case of covered ones, there is a risk of occluding collateral branches, thus causing unwanted complications due to lack of irrigation, ”he highlights.

As indicated by the head of the Angiology and Vascular Surgery Unit of the Ruber Internacional Hospital, advances in the development of new materials make it possible to carry out new procedures.

“We use a new type of stent known as a flow diversion. They are stents that were originally used to treat brain aneurysms, and can now be used in visceral arteries. They are made up of different superimposed layers that allow the flow to pass through them while favoring the occlusion of the aneurysm ”, explains Gallo.

“Their configuration gives them hemodynamic properties that allow, in the case of lining collateral arteries, the flow to pass unimpeded, avoiding unwanted thrombosis. On the other hand, they can be adapted to almost any anatomy and angulation ”, concludes the specialist.