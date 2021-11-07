11/07/2021 at 09:07 CET

Alicia mendoza

If your boys and girls wake up from a I dream scared with screams, sweating and confused, they may have night terrors. These are very frequent episodes in childhood and occur in the deepest phase of children’s sleep.

During night terrors, children wake up with a start from deep sleep in the non-REM phase with confusion, restlessness, and distress. It is also usually accompanied by a disturbance of your heart rhythm, since his heart in the fright accelerates, leading to tachycardia.

At what age do you have night terrors?

According to the Spanish Association of Sleep Sufferers (ASENARCO), night terrors are very frequent in childhood in children. They begin around 3 years and are more intense at 11 years. They are more common in boys than girls and do not usually remain throughout adult life. 40% of people have suffered an episode of this type in their childhood.

These data are confirmed by research such as this one, in which of 203 children studied between the ages of 2 and 11, 37.4% (76/203) had sleep disorders. Of these disorders, 26.6% had parasomnias (alterations in behaviors during the REM phase), in which nightmares and night terrors predominated.

What’s the difference from nightmares?

Night terrors occur in the deep sleep phase, in the non-REM phase, and upon waking up the next day nothing is remembered. Unlike the nightmares that happen during the REM phase and upon waking there are memories of that dream.

Causes of night terrors

ASENARCO points out some of the causes why children have night terrors:

Not having a sleep routine

Not having fixed sleep schedules creates uncertainty for children, because they are free to do whatever they want. This can affect your day-to-day habits: waking up, having breakfast, getting dressed, going to school … On the other hand, not having fixed schedules or not getting enough sleep can affect the deepest phase of sleep. , be even more so and there are more night terrors.

Family history

According to ASENARCO, 80% of the children who have relatives who suffered night terrors also suffer from them.

Fever and certain medications

Having a fever and taking certain medications increase the deep phase of sleep, so there is a greater chance of suffering from these sleep disorders.

There are many other causes that can lead to these night terrors, as this other research points out:

Congenital causes: such as autism, neurological abnormalities, epilepsy … Circumstantial causes: such as stress, anxiety, fear, abuse, fever … Environment: family behaviors, socio-emotional ties …

How can we help children with night terrors?

These are some keys to help our children with night terrors

Set a fixed time to go to sleep. We must accustom children to going to fixed hours, not to use the screens before going to sleep. This way, your brain will not be overstimulated before going to sleep and you will be able to fall asleep better. Reduce stress: Children may be going through stressful situations at school or at home. We must understand their emotions and try to calm them so that the child can feel more comfortable and calm and thus avoid night terrors.