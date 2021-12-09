The Internet has been with us, en masse, for about 25 years. Although, to tell the truth, the beginning of the millennium made it gradually reach homes. Now it is something common, in fact, 95% of Spanish homes had an internet connection in 2020. A vertiginous increase from 53% in 2009. But like everything else, the internet has also evolved, not only in its speed and form access, but in the terms we use when we speak of him. What are the ones that have fallen into disuse?

The oldest internet terms

Modem: With the exception of the one that is part of laptops and mobile computers, a modem as we knew it is no longer used. Devices with flashing lights and that made strange noises when connecting to the telephone network to navigate. Now fiber networks reach speeds that blush, but at first 33 kbps was the norm.

Information highway: Without any blush, he calls the Internet moody in this way. We remember that the speed was much lower than the current one, and that the telephone networks did not allow navigation and calls at the same time. Calling the Internet now information highways is a complete anachronism

Cyber: Do you remember those places from which you could connect to the internet for a cheap price? The arrival of the Internet in a massive way to homes, as well as mobile data lines have made it go into the background. In fact, there are only a few left in certain booth-type establishments. However, they provided us with great moments when we could open up to the world.

Works area: There was a time when creating a web page was the most, and when the contents were updated the so-called works area was enabled, something that seems to have gone down in history. The page, when it was undergoing renovations, appeared with all the paraphernalia of the masons or construction workers. It had its charm, but to tell the truth, it’s something we don’t miss.

Netizen: With this precious word that person who had the audacity to surf the Internet was defined. Now we are all netizens, and we do not call ourselves that, we like to be called as Internet users. But the man was something epic, because connecting to the network 25 years ago was quite an epic.

All these terms that were used on the internet They have now passed history, but they still have a unique charm. What are those that you think no longer exist and we have not said?