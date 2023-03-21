What are your favorite running shoes and where can you buy them?

Let the appearance not deceive us: Bill Gates he is a sports lover. The billionaire knows that the mind is healthy in a healthy body, so he practices running very regularly. What shoes does the creator of Microsoft use?

It doesn’t go with traditional manufacturers, be it Nike or Adidas. Bill Gates uses On.

Of Swiss origin, On is a trademark born in 2010 and found in 60 countries, with influence in Asia, Europe and the United States.

“Run on the clouds in our Swiss-designed performance shoes and apparel,” promote the company on its website. “These designs feature proprietary technology developed at the On Lab. The ultimate in comfort and performance, wherever your training takes you.”

It became known that Bill Gates uses this brand thanks to the documentary Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, on Netflix. There the tycoon was seen with her.

Gates not only runs, but also plays pickleball and tennis, similar sports. For him, the most important thing is the comfort and protection that his shoes can give him: for that, he trusts On.

Among the main On models for running are The Roger Clubhouse, Cloudrift, Cloud Play, Cloudvista, Cloud Sky and Cloudrock, among others.

Each iteration of the On uses CloudTec technology, a lightweight forefoot made of special high-elastic rubber. The material provides runners with an ultra-responsive bouncy feel.

The back is larger in volume and more hollowed out, providing better cushioning performance for the shoe.

In addition, it has the so-called Speedboard speed plate, which gives resistant support to the shoes when running.

Its design is also sober and attractive, without much stridency in colors. “With such a textured and well-thought-out design, it’s no wonder even Bill Gates took this brand’s sneakers personally,” affirms the portal INF.

The value of the sneakers, of any iteration, exceeds $250-300. You can buy it on their website, In the following link.