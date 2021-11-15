11/15/2021

Act. At 10:16 CET

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

Spain has lifted a very big weight from its shoulders with direct qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In March he will not have to face the tough play-off and Luis Enrique will be able to test with two friendlies, which could be played on March 24 and 29.

Two days later, La Roja will meet their group in the first phase of the World Cup. The draw is held on March 31 and the selection points to the top of the series after his last great achievements. From then on, Lucho will be able to start preparing for the World Cup event.

The national team will meet again in March for two friendlies

The best scenario to see the evolution of the team will be the four UEFA Nations League matches to be played in June, once the club season is over. The four games will be played between June 2 and 14. The draw of the rivals will take place on December 16 and Spain will play again in League A, therefore they will face the strongest rivals in Europe.

After the summer, the selection will complete its league of the Nations League with two other games between September 22 and 27. It will be the last time that Luis Enrique will coincide with his players before starting the concentration of the World Cup since this time there will be no October window.The World Cup will be held between November 21 and December 18 in Qatar. It will be the first World Cup in history to be played in autumn due to the high temperatures in the Middle East.