10/06/2021 at 11:26 PM CEST

Ferran Torres, author of the two goals that allowed the Spanish team to beat Italy 1-2 at the San Siro in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, stressed that “we knew it was a special match after they had eliminated us in the semifinals of the Eurocup. What better than to beat them at home and in the semifinals. I’m very happy for the & rdquor; team.

Speaking to TVE, the forward played down the error that allowed Italy to cut distances in the final stretch. As he commented, “in the end the encounters last 90 minutes and there may be mistakes and successes. You have to be constant, that’s why we have won & rdquor ;.

The Manchester City player had to retire due to some discomfort, but advanced that it is not a major injury. “I had a few minor annoyances, but I’m already thinking about the final, “he said.

DEBUT

His teammate Yeremi Pino, who made his debut with the senior team, was very happy. “I am very proud of the great reception I have had from the first moment. They have taken care of me and I came out motivated and confident. I am proud of my work. “

The Villarreal winger acknowledged that the Spanish team went out to seek revenge for the defeat in the Eurocup. “We came out convinced. It was revenge in his field. We go out for all. We wanted to win and go to the final. That gave us great motivation. “

Facing the rival in the final next Sunday, Yeremi Pino expects “the best, whoever, we are prepared and we are going for all in the final “.