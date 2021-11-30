The price of the main cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), is still far from its all-time high reached in mid-April. The predictions for its price are many. Some claim that the next peak will reach well above $ 100,000.

Keep in mind that defining the price of Bitcoin is complex. Because the price of the cryptocurrency is determined by the market.

So, we must bear in mind that there is no 100% correct prediction. Of course, to invest it is mandatory to make predictions.

However, the projections for the cryptocurrency are positive. And several analysts have projected the price at $ 100,000.

Indeed, according to our internal Crypto Online tool, Bitcoin (BTC) operates above $ 57,000.

Where will Bitcoin be in late 2021?

So, Bitcoin (BTC) has increased the number of naysayers due to the news in this 2021. Many expect its price to drop to the bottom. But, for experts in the crypto market, an increase is more than likely.

In fact, many experts are of the opinion that Bitcoin will be at a record 6-figure price by the end of 2021. The cryptocurrency will be worth $ 100,000.

“It would not be the first time that Bitcoin has recovered from a crash to show record numbers.”

By the way, renowned analysts such as Ariel Santos-Alborna, member of Seeking Alpha, Meltem Demirors, strategy director of CoinShares, and Mike McGlone, of Bloomberg, agree on the same point. That is, Bitcoin has great expansion possibilities and can increase its price exponentially.

Likewise, a group of investors fight to be the most bullish in the class, with predictions that reach up to the million dollars that Fidelity predicts towards the end of this decade for the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Others, somewhat less daring, see it at half a million, such as Cathie Wood, investment director at ARK Invest, while Vetle Lunde, an analyst at Arcane Crypto, also attributes this price to him, but in 2030.

In any case, for the renowned analyst PlanB, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could be quoted at $ 450,000 by the end of 2021. But, in the worst case, it could reach $ 135,000 in December. Which raises investors’ hope that we can see Bitcoin cross $ 100,000 by Christmas.

What value will it reach in December 2021?

In the same way, Bitcoin has had a very important 2021 for the history of cryptocurrencies. Although it has been a roller coaster in its price, it is still the most used and most popular cryptocurrency.

According to an analyst, the resistance that this cryptocurrency shows to the hits and the volatility of that market is surprising.

For his part, the director of the Bitcoin Colombia Foundation, Carlos Mesa, mentioned that there are several predictive models in the world of cryptocurrencies that point from a price of between $ 180,000 and $ 350,000 at the end of the year (Stock – To – Flow) . Up to a more moderate one in the range between $ 80,000 and $ 120,000 (Diminishing Returns).

“Personally, I think we are probably going to see a Bitcoin between $ 80,000 and $ 120,000. I don’t know if at the end of this year, but possibly in the next one.

In the same vein, as Twitter commentator Alex highlighted on November 14, the exact figure has little value over such a long period of time. However, the analysis suggests that “the price of Bitcoin is likely to continue to rise, a lot.”

Similarly, analyst Tom Fitzpatrick said: “Bitcoin could reach $ 318,000 in December 2021.” Although he admits that this figure may seem highly unlikely.

After all, the tremendous volatility in prices makes it difficult to predict whether the next bull run will see these projections meet, and further complicates the task of long-term forecasting.

What will happen when all the Bitcoins are mined?

In particular, the default total supply is one of the main characteristics of Bitcoin. It is scarce by the will of Satoshi Nakamoto, its creator. The code only contemplates 21 million Bitcoins, divisible into 100 million “satoshis”, the smallest unit.

Actually, one of the big unknowns is what will happen when the 21 millionth Bitcoin is mined or mined. But for that it must be noted, that there are more than 100 years to go. It is expected to happen in the year 2140.

By the way, since all the Bitcoins are in circulation, only what is generated by the normal operations of the network will be obtained as a reward. This was already contemplated by Satoshi Nakamoto: “Once a predetermined number of coins have entered circulation, the incentive can go completely to transaction fees and be completely free of inflation.”

As a fun fact, Bitcoin is only a few years old. Therefore, you have a long life ahead of you. And from this point to the last bitcoin mined, a lot can happen.

Finally, there are currently 18,886,118 Bitcoins in existence. Therefore, there are more than 2.1 million Bitcoins left to be mined.

In closing, don’t invest just to follow trends. The money invested can be lost in the blink of an eye. And without knowing its operation 100% it is difficult to make predictions.

I retire with this phrase from Arturo Graf: “An excellent teacher is one who, by teaching little, gives birth to a great desire to learn in the student.”

