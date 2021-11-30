Yesterday during the generalized rally of the crypto market, the LUNA token took the opportunity to resume its short-term uptrend. To find out where Terra’s cryptocurrency is headed in the remainder of 2021, check out our analysis below.

At the time of this writing, LUNA is trading at $ 47.99, accumulating a 0.66% gain in the last 24 hours and 14.54% in the last 7 days.

Its market capitalization is $ 18,858 million, thus occupying the 14th position in the Crypto Online ranking.

In case you don’t know, Terra is a blockchain protocol that provides stable currencies linked to fiat currencies, to feed the payment system globally.

What’s interesting about this platform is its ability to combine the censorship resistance that Bitcoin offers, with fast and affordable deals.

The LUNA token is used to stabilize the stablecoins of the protocol. In addition, those who own this token can also vote and submit proposals for governance of the network.

The rapid development of this platform has generated a great growth in the user base, and as a consequence of the market capitalization. In 2021 alone, the Terra token has increased more than 4,200%, thus creating an upward trend that is still standing.

During the current month the Terra ecosystem has made a lot of effort to amplify the scope. We can highlight the launch of different wallets, yield farming applications, synthetic assets, launchpad for Play to Earn games, NFT markets and more.

Terra technical analysis and forecast for the remainder of 2021

In the weekly time frame of the LUNA vs USDT chart, we see that the price has remained locked in a fairly narrow and not volatile ascending channel.

Because the trend is bullish, it is likely that the price will soon be able to break through the top of this channel, and accumulate gains more quickly.

The price had retraced towards the 50% Fibonacci at the end of August. This could mean the bottom of the correction and the beginning of a momentum in search of $ 70.89 (61.8% Fibo).

In the event that the support at $ 43.51 is lost (less likely scenario), we could see the Terra token in trouble as this 2021 ends, perhaps looking for the large support zone around $ 25.

Weekly chart of the LUNA token. Source: TradingView.

Daily chart

From the chart with daily candles we see a very good signal, thanks to the accumulated gains yesterday, capable of breaking through the immediate resistance, close to 43.56.

The price of the Terra token has just recovered its short-term uptrend, and it may be delivering good news as 2021 ends.

Right now a small pullback is in the works, and it is quite likely that it is about to end to give way to a new bullish momentum in the short term. $ 54.95 is the closest target.

Analysis and forecast of the Terra token for the remainder of 2021. Source: TradingView.

