11/05/2021 at 12:03 CET

Alicia mendoza

The future and the present of education goes through creating tolerant and open generations to embrace all kinds of gender identities and sexual orientations.

The children and adolescents of the new generations are increasingly educated in a affective-sexual diversity. This education enables them to obtain information about existing sexualities and identities. This not only opens the door to tolerance, but also allows them to build trust in us in case they suffer any kind of discrimination due to their identity or sexuality.

As fathers and mothers we cannot blindfold ourselves to these new ways of identifying ourselves. Because even if we want to deny it, our children are free to decide how they want to be, how they want to express themselves and who they want. We must be prepared and provide them with all the information that exists on this subject to accompany them.

Therefore, we bring you some of the most popular terms and concepts about gender identity and sexual orientation that exist and we tell you their meaning

What types of sexual orientation are there?

Sexual orientation has to do with the affective-sexual attraction we feel towards another person.

Heterosexual

Attraction towards a person of the opposite gender.

Homosexual

Attraction towards a person of the same gender. Here the terms gay are used to refer to the affective-sexual attraction between man and man and lesbian for the affective-sexual attraction between woman and woman.

Bisexual

Attraction towards a person without differentiating neither by sex nor gender

Asexuality

Not all people have a sexual desire, that’s what asexuality refers to. Asexual people do not feel sexual desire for other people (although there are different degrees of asexuality, they can have sexual desire on certain occasions). These people can indeed be romantically attracted.

What types of gender identity are there?

The gender identity it is a different concept from gender identity. The gender it is a construction of society that assigns and imposes certain characteristics on a sex. “Gender creates models of feminine and masculine identity & rdquor ;, says Lara Avargues in the Educar es Todo community course“ Sex education from the family & rdquor ;.

Our gender identity is the way we perceive our gender and the way a person lives their gender, regardless of their appearance and their sex.

Both the Convention on the Rights of the Child and organizations such as Save the Children indicate that it is a right that children can express their gender identity in freedom.

These are some concepts related to gender identity

Cis person / trans person

The cis person is that whose gender matches the sex with which they were born. The trans person is that whose gender does not match the sex with which they were born. There are men with a vulva and there are women with a penis, because genitalia do not have to determine a person’s gender identity. Eye! It is better to use the term trans person than to signal “transsexual person & rdquor; or “transgender person & rdquor; not to discriminate.

Non-binary person

Before defining a non-binary person, we must explain what binaryism is. The binarism It is the way in which a person is classified according to two genders: either male or female. Therefore, a non-binary person is one who does not identify with either of these two genders, neither with the masculine nor with the feminine.

Gender fluid

A person of fluid gender is one who can move between the feminine and the masculine gender and all the possibilities of the spectrum that exist between those two extremes. That is, people with fluid gender are not statically related all the time with the masculine or feminine gender, but they flow between both.

Difference between non-binary person and gender fluid: the binary person does not identify with the masculine and feminine, whereas a person of fluid gender can identify with one of these two positions and flow through them.Pronouns he / she / elle. In the English-speaking world, it is increasingly common to see the pronouns she / her; she / they; he / they; he / his; they / them. They are signaled to express how you want them to refer to you, if like her, him or her. It is something necessary especially for those non-binary people who do not identify with any of the genders since, although their appearance may resemble more towards what is considered a man or a woman, we should not refer to them through the pronouns he or she , but with it by not identifying with binaryism.

Intersex person

An intersex person is born with a variation in their genital organs, since there is a discrepancy between the internal and external genitalia, that is, the ovaries and the testes.

