WhatsApp: What cell phones will be without the app in 2022?

We are just one week away from saying goodbye to 2021 and that is why we will announce the list of cell phones that they will be left without the application WhatsApp in 2022 as of January 1.

Recently, the famous WhatsApp application reported which cell phones will be without the app in 2022 because they will not be able to receive the new ones updates.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp has become the most widely used means of communication in Mexico, through which its users send and receive messages, images and videos, so it is very common that almost all the people we know have an account in the application.

However, the bad news is that the messaging application reported that during 2022, the interface will stop working on some cell phones because they will not be able to receive new updates.

According to WhatsApp, the cell phones that will be left without service will be those with Android 4.04 and iOS 9 operating systems or previous versions.

Complete list of cell phones that will run out of WhatsApp in 2022

Samsung:

Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

Sony:

Xperia M.

Huawei:

Ascend G740, Ascend Mate and Ascend D2.

LG

Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3 , Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II and Optimus F3Q.

ZTE:

Grand S Flex. ZTE V956. Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

Others:

Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1, THL W8.

Manzana:

iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that currently, the WhatsApp application is compatible with these cell phones:

Phones with Android OS 4.1 and later versions Phones with iOS 10 and later Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later versions, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2 devices

It is important to mention that the first recommendation is to make sure your device is up to date.

In case you have done this step and you still cannot use your WhatsApp, we suggest you send an email to: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.

You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.