11/24/2021

On at 15:20 CET

The Champions League faces a fifth match this week that will begin to define the qualifiers for the round of eighth.

Inter- Shakhtar Donetsk and Besiktas – Ajax at 6:45 PM (CET) will open the Champions League match day this Wednesday. In the group D match, that of Madrid, Inter depends on itself to be in the knockout stages of the Champions League

Later, at 9:00 p.m., those from Ancelotti visit Transnistria to face the Sheriff and defend the first place of the group.

For his part, Athletic will play at home against him AC Milan with an eye on what happens in Anfield. Simeone’s are third in the group, and they depend on Liverpool, the prominent leader, to beat the Portuguese to be in the next round.

As the highlight of the day, in the Etihad Stadium the Manchester City – PSG to fight for the first place in Group A.

In Portugal, the Sporting CP – Borussia Dortmund it is a match of height. Both play chestnuts to pass as second in the group, while the Ajax travels to Turkey with homework done.

The highlights of the day are undoubtedly Barça – Benfica, where the Catalans risk their presence in the second round, and the Chelsea – Juventus, the duel for the leadership of group H.

Matches for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

18:45 – Inter – Shakhtar

18:45 – Besiktas – Ajax

21:00 – Sheriff – Real Madrid

21:00 – Manchester City – PSG

21:00 – Bruges – RB Leipzig

21:00 – Athletic – Milan

21:00 – Liverpool – Porto

21:00 – Sporting CP – Borussia Dortmund