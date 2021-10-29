Today anyone is an expert in gaming and to learn how to build a computer you only have to watch a couple of videos on YouTube. The problem is that the content we consume rarely tells us how we can get more FPS without changing the entire computer.

As in any circuit, each component of our computer fulfills a very specific function, and they are all necessary for us to see something on our screen.

And is that our computer is only as fast as its weakest link, because it is the less powerful components that make the dreaded bottleneck.

For this reason, We are going to review which parts of our PC you should update if what you are looking for is to improve performance in games, and calm, that surely in the end it is less money than you think.

Although the same shortage of components and the fever of cryptocurrencies again annoy us again, in this never ending tale. But let’s get down to business:

RAM

One of the great myths of computing is that by increasing RAM, older computers see their performance improve instantly. And this is a half truth, since for the increase in RAM to be noticed we must be short of it.

That is, if with our usual use we do not fill the RAM we have and our computer runs slow and the games have continuous FPS drops, we are sorry, buying more modules will not help you in any case.

To get an idea, since 2020 the minimum requirements for video games usually ask for 8 GB of RAM, while the recommended requirements are 16 GB of RAM. This makes it clear to us that, if we want to have a smooth gaming experience, we should not go below 16 GB.

If possible, and we have options, the ideal is that we put the RAM in Dual Channel or Quad Channel, to further improve the speed of these. As a tip, minimum Dual Channel.

HDD

If we again pay attention to the requirements that videogames have begun to ask us, following the example that EA has just published for its long-awaited Battlefield 2042, the minimum that is requested are traditional hard drives, called HDDs, but what is recommended are solids (SSD).

Hard drives tend to have little prominence in gaming, but they are the component that most influences the daily behavior of our PC; So spending money on this is vital for everyone who uses the computer on a daily basis.

Hard drives underwent a revolution in early 2010 when Solid State Drives, known as SSDs, came onto the scene. Today they are the most used memories in the world because they suppose faster speeds, longer life expectancy, and increased storage security.

Its only weak point is the price, but its pros beat out its only against. The good thing about SSDs is that it doesn’t make you invest too much money, since a basic 2.5 “model gives the Same results in gaming as a top-of-the-range model in terms of FPS.

So if you already have an SSD, forget about investing to improve the hard drive, since they all perform almost the same in gaming. At most, it will be worth expanding your memory, since each time the games weigh more.

Processor (CPU)

In mid-2017, the processor paradigm changed with the arrival of AMD’s Ryzen, since for 7 years we had lived with 4 cores and 8 threads at most. And now we find that the average is 8/16 and sometimes 12/24.

Consoles have always set the pace a bit for the gaming processors that we should have in our computer, and in this generation it does not seem that things are going to change, so it will depend on what you have on your computer to see if you should update.

If we see the requirements of the most powerful current games, these usually ask for at least the 6th generation Intel i5, which had only four cores at about 3.9 GHz. This processor continues to defend itself but in many cases it acts as a neck of bottle.

Ideally, we make the leap to i5 from 10th generation (i5-10600K) that carry 6 cores and 12 threads at 4.8 GHz or the 3rd generation Ryzen 5 (Ryzen 5 5600X) which is also on the 6 cores and 12 threads with a maximum of 4.6 GHz.

These microprocessors have many years to go, and they won’t leave you lying around for 3-4 years.

Of course, if you want to make sure you last the entire generation of PS5 / Xbox Series X without changing micro the best is to opt for the i7-11700K or the Ryzen 7 5800X, which are an 8/16 with a huge power.

Graphics card (GPU)

We have reached the key point of the entire article, since its mere change in a computer shows, whatever we have, since it is the point that makes a bottleneck in any gaming computer worth its salt.

The usual when we put a game and see that it is not enough the counter of frames per second at the desired 60 FPS is that the problem of the graphics card, that does not give for more.

This is common because it is the component that ages the fastest because it is the sector itself that does not stop updating itself. Although in CPUs we spent 7 years practically without news, in the world of GPUs we have seen a revolution every two years.

If we are guided by the requirements they have been asking for since the beginning of the year (although here each game is a world), the usual thing is that at least we have an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti or an AMD RX 560, both mid / low range graphics from 2017. That is, very affordable graphics.

The point is that if you have any of these graphics, it is normal that you are reading us right now, since your gaming experience should not be very good, although it is true that they are cards that continue to work decently if we play in low or medium qualities and never more than 1080p.

Ideally, according to the developers, is that in 2021 our computer has nothing below Nvidia RTX 3060 or an AMD RX 6600 XT, both mid-range from 2021, but because of the mining of cryptocurrencies they are really expensive (above € 500 and should cost a maximum of 350).

Case and heatsinks

Once we have reviewed the four main components, there will be people who will tell you about the box, which must be large and well ventilated, or about the processor heatsink, which must be made of water at least, but in these questions we are not going to enter because not they are differential.

Yes OK it is true that temperature is a limiting factor when our components reach their maximum speeds (a processor that can go to 4.6 GHz does not reach them if it is very hot), the temporary and cheap way of opening the PC case is always an option, although it is not recommended.

Computers, as we told you before, are made up of many components, that’s why those that work best and those that age the best are those that have balanced configurations, where no piece limps excessively.

Of course, as normal, if what you want is your gaming experience better, almost certainly that by changing the graphics card to a more powerful one you will notice the improvement. Too bad they are more expensive than gold itself because of the shortage of chips and miners, our natural enemies.