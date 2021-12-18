The two most important dates of the year in terms of gifts are approaching. Here are some console models that you can give away and that are a sure hit.

The year 2021 is undoubtedly being the busiest for a long time in terms of consoles, and not only because you have to be permanently pending if you want to buy a PlayStation 5 in Spain or an Xbox Series X, but because there have also been premieres important.

For example, the Nintendo Switch OLED, a new edition of the best-selling console today with important improvements to its screen, although also with limited availability.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

There are many alternatives if you are thinking about give a console at Christmas and the Wise Men 2021Although, as we have pointed out, several of them have serious availability problems.

Here are several of those that are undoubtedly worthwhile, including those that go beyond the classic options such as PlayStation, Nintendo or Xbox.

Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite: the immediate option and also the cheapest

Both the standard edition of Switch and the Lite version are absolute best sellers, especially since they are the two cheapest options today and because of their excellent catalog of exclusive games.

Nintendo Switch OLED: new edition with a slight price increase

New version of Nintendo’s flagship console, now with a 7 “OLED-type screen, 64 GB of storage and in a new white color.

With an OLED panel, the best panel in mobile devices today, this console offers a more than interesting plus when using it in portable mode.

It has a fairly limited availability today, although for 349 euros there is usually stock on Amazon.

We have been able to test it thoroughly in its analysis with excellent results.

Xbox Series S: Game Pass to a console stuck

Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s digital console, an Xbox that shares the catalog and many features of Xbox Series X, but less powerful and focused on services such as Game Pass.

This console does not have a CD player, something that a priori might seem like a problem but taking into account the immense Xbox Series S catalog it is not. It also costs only 299 euros.

For just € 12 per month you can have hundreds of games to play whenever you want and even where you want if you use the xCloud project.

Here’s what Xbox Series S has to offer.

PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X: the most desired and rarely found

Undoubtedly both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are the protagonists of the year, and they are because they are the two best consoles of the moment, but because there is hardly any stock of both.

From time to time units appear in stores like Amazon or El Corte Inglés, although few. The best thing is that you join our channel of video game offers on Telegram to know when there are.

PlayStation Classic

PlayStation Classic

If you are old enough, you will remember the first PlayStation, although it has rained quite a bit since then.

Sony released just two years ago a mini version of this vintage console, with ROMs from dozens of classic games, and for only 99 euros.

Although in the beginning the demand exceeded the supply, you can already buy it without problems in almost any store.

Nintendo NES Mini

Nintendo NES Mini

Even older, the Nintendo NES is another vintage console that has a mini version, although in its case it seems that demand has not fallen, hence its price is considerably higher.

Retro console in the style of Game Boy

Retro Game Boy type console

There are many consoles that imitate the design and even the Game Boy catalog, undoubtedly one of the most successful in history.

The most sold is surely this one from AliExpress, which also has shipping in only 10 days, so it may arrive on time even for Reyes,