The year 2021 has been one of the best for cryptocurrencies and we are going to review how you would have done if you had put money in the most popular ones.

At Computer Hoy we have talked a lot about cryptocurrencies this year. They have been a constant source of news with their value changes and the explosion of some of them.

Bitcoin, which was the one that started it all in 2008, is still the highest valued cryptocurrency. Its price has risen a lot this year and some believe that this 2022 it will be able to reach the figure of 100,000 dollars.

It is not the only one that has had great benefits. Cardano, Ethereum and Shiba Inu have seen how the value of their tokens has multiplied several times in the last few months. Now comes the big question, how much would you have earned if you had invested in them?

From Business Insider they have done some pretty cool accounts. We all like to imagine that we suddenly make a lot of money, so let’s do some simple calculations to see if it would have been okay to get cryptocurrency in 2021.

We are not going to talk about all of them, just a few more important ones. The calculation has been made with an investment of 1,000 euros. Each Bitcoin token is worth considerably more than that, but this is a straightforward calculation. Let’s see how we would have fared:

Bitcoin; 73% growth. Our 1,000 euros would become 1,730 euros. Ethereum; 451% growth. We would have obtained slightly more than 4,500 euros of profit, which would be added to the investment. Cardano; 650% growth. Our initial investment would have turned into a total of 7,500 euros. Shiba Inu, growth of 44,396,340%. If we had put 1,000 euros in the memecoin, we would have obtained more than 400,000 euros of profit.

Shiba Inu would have been a tremendous success for those who had invested in early 2021. Its explosive growth has been the center of all eyes, with many analyzes and talks about how its bubble could burst shortly.

Shiba Inu tokens are very cheap, so getting hold of them shouldn’t be too difficult. They do not reach a penny each and in 2021 we see how it has given many benefits.

If you are interested in getting into the world of cryptocurrencies, keep in mind that it is a risky issue and that you have to be well informed.

Do not forget to keep your tokens well either, now hackers have also noticed digital currencies and you have to keep them well.