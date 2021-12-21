. Customers enjoy traditional “wunderland” Christmas decorations at Rolf’s German restaurant on December 22, 2004 in New York City.

Christmas Eve is the day before the holiday that celebrates Christmas. Being traditional to celebrate Christmas every year on December 25, this year, Christmas Eve or Christmas Eve will be celebrated on Friday December 24.

What does Christmas Eve celebrate?

Christmas Eve is the Christian celebration of the night Jesus was born, the night of December 24, and many countries have a religious or cultural tradition to celebrate it in reunion with family and friends. Among the various customs to celebrate this day are gathering around the table to enjoy a great dinner, and later congregating around the Christmas tree to deliver gifts.

For practicing Christian families, Christmas Eve is a night of great significance because it is the day that Jesus, son of God and savior of humanity, was born. To commemorate this great birthday, Catholics go to churches before midnight to celebrate the famous ‘Misa del Gallo’

On the other hand, for other people of less faith, tonight is a night of celebration and joy. It is an evening that dresses in the best clothes, anxiously waiting for 12 o’clock to arrive at midnight to uncover the gifts. Afterwards, for a few, it is to continue the party with dancing, more food and drinks until dawn on Christmas Day.

Why is the night of December 24 called Christmas Eve?

As we noted earlier, because Christmas Eve has two specific reasons for being called that. The first and most important being December 24, the day on which Catholicism commemorates the birth of the savior, Jesus of Nazareth. And the second reason is attributed to more modern times where tonight is partying, sharing with family, neighbors and friends. A party and a feast that makes us happy.

The pagan origin of Christmas Eve: Although currently the central axis of Christmas Eve is the birth of Jesus, not all Christians celebrate this holiday, because they consider that it has its origin in pagan holidays and, to tell the truth, there are many ancient festivities that revolved around December 24, Mainly because it is the day the sun rises during the winter months, exactly three days after the winter solstice which is the 21st of the same month.

The first origins of this holiday date back to Egypt and the God Ra. Then we have that in ancient Greece just on that date the ceremonies and worship of God Apollo were carried out, making the entire epicenter of the celebration revolve around the oracle of Delphi, the main temple erected and consecrated to that God.

Finally and shortly before the rise of Christianity, this was the date for the celebration of Saturnalia, a Roman holiday in honor of God Saturn, where people enjoyed a tasty and abundant banquet and exchanged gifts.

Very similar to Christmas Eve, but unlike this one, the celebration lasted seven days which began on December 17 and ended on December 23 and it was allowed during that period to get carried away by all the excesses that one wanted, thus disobeying the rules taxes imposed during the rest of the year.

Current symbols of Christmas Eve

• The birth: It is a miniature representation of a city in the center of which is the manger in which Jesus was born. It can be as large or small as the one who builds it wishes.

• Christmas tree: An ideal place to place gifts and fill the main room of the house with color and joy.

• Santa Claus: Although it is a more Nordic tradition, many children write year after year to this man with a red suit and a happy face, letters to bring them the desired gift.

• Baby Jesus: In many Latin and Christian countries, the character who brings the gifts is this little newborn child, representing the hope of a new beginning.

• Christmas Eve’s flower: Also known as Christmas flower or poinsettia (pascuero), it tends to decorate many homes during this evening.

Customs on Christmas Eve

One of the customs of Christmas Eve is to decorate the Christmas tree with lights and colored decorations. All the gifts that will be received on the night of December 24 are placed around this ornament.

Another of the customs most closely linked to the Latin population is in the construction of the manger, which personifies Mary and Joseph in an inn in Bethlehem in the heat of the mule and the ox where the birth of the Child Jesus took place.

Finally, within the traditional activities for this time, the intonation of Christmas songs, Christmas carols, and the inevitable cards and messages of good wishes for Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Years are contemplated.

