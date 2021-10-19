The yankees have decided to ignore the fans who wanted him out and have signed for 3 more years to Aaron boone to command the “most winning” franchise in the majors.

And the truth is that we had planned here to elaborate a whole treatise of our opinion, but we just left you the tweet with our survey so that you can tell us if Boone was not the problem then what because we no longer understand anything …

Friends Yankees, if Boone is not the problem then what is the problem? We read them 👀 – The Fielding ⚾️ 🔥 (@elfildeo) October 19, 2021

And what did Boone say about his return to the Yankees?

Well, the kid is happy, what else?

Imagine that you misregulate your work and everyone except your boss hates you and then when everyone thought you were leaving they offered you a contract to renew you for several million dollars.

How would you be? Happy what not?

And nothing, here are the videos with the statements of the brand new Yankees manager for a few more years:

Aaron Boone on signing with NY:

“This is definitely the place I want to be. I am very happy to return here to achieve our goal of being champions. “

“This is definitely the place that I want to be. I’m really excited to be back here and trying to reach our goal of being a champion” – Aaron Boone pic.twitter.com/um3078nUP4 – Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 19, 2021

Aaron Boone on the Yankees’ expectations:

“We have been achieving various levels of success along the way, but we want to get to the top of the mountain.”

Aaron Boone on expectations for the Yankees: “We’ve had varying degrees of success along the way, but we want to get to the top of the mountain” pic.twitter.com/fFiIuuqeFE – Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 19, 2021

Aaron Boone on what he can bring to the Mules’ success:

“I think I can take us to the top, that’s what I’m here for. But in the end, the proof will be ‘the pudding’ “

“I think I can help lead us to the top, that’s why I’m here. Ultimately, the proof will be in the pudding” – Aaron Boone pic.twitter.com/wnaMGb2X0D – Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 19, 2021

Aaron Boone on the Yankees’ outward perception:

“We have made that scarecrow. People think they understand exactly what is going on and they have done a good job creating this’ boogeyman ‘but it is not like that at all …’ ”

Here if we did not understand anything about what he meant JAJAJJA