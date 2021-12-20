After the announcement of Perrísimas Tour, Sylvia Pasquel expressed her opinion about the relationship that Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio currently have, this after they had a feud for decades that they supposedly left behind because next year they will share the stage with their tour in the United States.

The actress sent them good wishes and recommended that they be tolerant.

In an interview for Venga la Alegría, Sylvia Pasquel responded to questions about the new project that her younger sister, Alejandra Guzmán, will undertake. The 72-year-old actress began her comments with a tone of derision at the controversy that has surrounded both singers for years: “It seems like a lawsuit, right?”, She commented, which sparked laughter from those present.

Already in a serious way, the protagonist of Al Rojo Vivo mentioned that she would like both the “Queen of Hearts” and the “Golden Girl” to enjoy their collaboration on behalf of the thousands of fans they have in the United States and Mexico, as he hopes that, if all goes well, they will be able to delight their compatriots with their presentations.

“This is always a joy for the fans, they are the ones who come out winning. We hope you come to Mexico soon. There are many dates in the United States, that they go well, that they get along […] I hope in God they are smart because this is a business […] you have to be tolerant, “he declared.

During the interview, Sylvia Pasquel recalled the iconic cry that over the years became a hallmark of Alejandra Guzmán in her concerts and songs: “Ey Güera”, the actress from Amarte es mi sin sang.

For a few months, Paulina Rubio had raised great expectations and generated a wave of speculation because she assured that she would tour the United States with one of her greatest rivals, so she made it known both in interviews and in her meetings with the media. But it was until December 13 when it was revealed that the project would go hand in hand with Alejandra Guzmán.

Perrísimas tour will hit the North American stages on April 15 in Orlando, Florida. The musical proposal with which they intend to end their supposed enmity consists of 23 almost continuous dates that will run until the end of May 2022.

In addition to the aforementioned place, Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán will pass through some cities in New York, Texas, California, Arizona, Tennessee, among others. Both singers published on their Instagram profiles the complete list with the name of the venues they will visit with their tour.

On the other hand, during the same interview that Sylvia Pasquel gave for the morning of Tv Azteca, she spoke about the impression left on her by the final of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico, where her daughter Stephanie Salas appeared as one of the favorites to win the reality show. The actress recognized the work that Germán Montero did, but in a certain way hinted that she was not satisfied with the result.

“Germán is a good cook, he did very delicious things, but obviously he is not going to put it into practice. Hopefully that money donates it to a foundation or something […] I think he is not going to continue with this wave of chef as Stephanie is going to do, “he said.

In addition, Pasquel posted a moving photograph that was taken with Stephanie in the finale of the reality show. Along with the postcard, the native of Mexico City left an extensive message for her daughter, where she said she was very proud of the woman she is and praised her gastronomic talent.

“At last they met you with another virtue, your passion for cooking. Your recipes and your intuition were manifest. I wish they could try your pastas, your pancakes, your French bread, or your delicious coffee in the morning in my little Acapulco paradise. You are already a winner and with more experience ”, he wrote.

With information from Infobae