. Actor Enrique Rocha dies

The entertainment world once again dressed in mourning, this time after knowing the death of the very first actor Enrique Rocha.

This was announced by ANDI, a Mexican organization that groups artists and actors from the Aztec country, through a message shared on its Twitter account, where it lamented the death of the renowned actor.

“The National Association of Interpreters communicates the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Enrique Rocha,” said ANDI on its social network. “The first actor with a recognized career on television, is remembered for his villain characters. We send our condolences to his family and friends ”.

Enrique Rocha The First Telenovela Actor Dies – At 81 Years

People en Español also echoed the sad news and stated that the actor died at the age of 81, in events that occurred this Sunday, November 7.

The aforementioned publication mentioned that the renowned villain of soap operas such as True Love and Wild Heart, who was also in melodramas such as Small Town, Big Hell, a Lucky Family and I Buy That Woman, died, without revealing the causes of his death. .

The National Association of Interpreters announces the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Enrique Rocha. The first actor with a recognized career on television, he is remembered for his villainous characters. We send our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/kvXkS1BaaW – ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) November 8, 2021

Entertainment programs such as El Gordo and La Flaca also reviewed the painful news, taking the opportunity to send messages of support to the relatives of the renowned actor.

“The great Enrique Rocha passes away at the age of 81, standing out for his roles as a villain in various Mexican soap operas and movies. So far the causes of death are unknown. We send our condolences to his family and friends, “said the aforementioned show on his Instagram account.

Primer Impacto – Enrique Rocha: his career with a long list of villains The actor, poet, seducer and with a great voice tells how his life of conquests has been

Erika Buenfill, who worked on several projects alongside the legendary actor, who stood out for his class, bearing and that unmistakable voice, spoke with Foro TV news, and there she declared herself in shock at the news and only had praise for her former partner .

“The news took me by surprise. I receive the news with deep pain … it was my dad in (the soap opera) True Loves. He was very nice, very nice, a real gentleman. I feel great pain and I am shaken, because this news hurts, ”said the soap opera star.

Actor Enrique Rocha died, the great villain of soap operas Actor Enrique Rocha died this Sunday at the age of 81, without the details of the death being known so far, confirmed Óscar Espejel, employee of the actor

Buenfill made special mention of the characteristics that made Enrique Rocha shine on the screen for several decades, which made him one of the most beloved actors in the entertainment world.

“That voice, that temper, that way of being so he, so full of sympathy, of talent… he always had a kind phrase as a partner and as an actor. He was a person with such a deep gaze. The truth is that I have beautiful memories with him, which he had towards me. He was a gentleman in every sense of the word, one of those special people who has one in his heart ”.