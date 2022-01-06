01/06/2022 at 11:41 CET

The former tennis player Viktor Troicki, Serbian captain of the Davis Cup, declared this Wednesday that the “mistreatment” that happens Novak Djokovic in his attempts to enter Australia to play the Grand Slam it is “a great scandal” that has nothing to do with the sport.

“I do not remember that something like this happened to a world champion not only in tennis, to one of the greatest athletes of all time. I do not remember that an athlete was so mistreated by a government,” he said Troicki to Serbian public television RTS.

Troicki assured that “it is absurd” that hardly Djokovic has left for Australia, comments from the Australian authorities about your visa appear, “as if they were trying to cause you a problem and not let you in.”

“They are political games, it has nothing to do with sport, it is mistreatment and a very big scandal,” he said. Troicki, by ensuring that several other players with the same medical exemption and visa have entered Australia.

Troicki remembered that Djokovic He has won nine Australian Open titles and he had a great desire to play the tournament – which runs from January 17 to 30 – and to defend the title, with which, if he did, he would also break the current record of 20 Grand Slam conquered.

“Everything is very strange, it is an unpleasant surprise,” said the former player who asked the Australian Open organizer to protect the participating athletes.

According Troicki, Djokovic he always comes out even stronger from difficult situations and that if he overcomes this problem it would be “an additional reason to win the tournament”.

Also the Serbian Minister of Sports, Vanja Udovicic, declared on Twitter that the rejection of the visa to Djokovic “It is absurd and a shame.”

“I am appalled at what happens to Djokovic and I cannot imagine that someone would take the right to harass the best athlete in the world in such a way, “he said. Udovicic.

The Australian authorities revoked last night the visa of the world number one who arrived in the city of Melbourne with a medical exemption that allowed him to participate in the Australian Open without being vaccinated.

The tennis player’s lawyers appealed the revocation and an Australian court will consider the appeal on Monday.

The Serb will await the decision on the appeal at Melbourne’s Park Hotel, which also houses a group of asylum seekers who have been detained by immigration authorities, after he was interviewed for more than eight hours by border authorities by Failure to comply with the requirements imposed by the covid-19.