Currently in Spain there are about 3.3 million registered children between 5 and 11 years old that are now susceptible to receiving the protection against COVID-19.

In addition, we already know that at this time children under 12 years of age constitute the age group with the highest cumulative incidence of COVID-19 cases.

Is it true that nothing happens to children?

The epidemiological analysis of COVID-19 in the population between 5 and 11 years old during the fifth pandemic wave in Spain, showed that 99.7% of the diagnosed cases presented a mild condition, half of them even asymptomatic.

0.21% of the cases required hospitalization, and 0.016% required admission to the pediatric ICU. Percentages that are very small, but which, when converted to the number of children, cease to be an insignificant figure, they become a worrying figure.

0.21% supposes that almost 7,000 children (6,930) would have to be hospitalized. And the 0.016 would be 528 children who would end up admitted to the pediatric ICU.

And for people who think that nothing is wrong with children, these figures are a very significant number of children. And better not to despise it.

Pediatric doses are ready

With the pediatric doses of the Covid-19 vaccine already prepared to begin childhood vaccination, many parents continue to consult pediatricians and experts about whether they must vaccinate their children.

And to the already common doubts are added those of those who have children with some type of allergy.

So to clarify doubts, the Child Allergy Committee of the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC has developed a series of recommendations for the vaccination of children with allergies.

What is the risk of allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine?

The first thing the experts clarify is that in the clinical trial of the Comirnaty BNT162b2 vaccine (Pfizer / BioNTech) in the age group 12-15 years there were no reports of serious allergic reactions.

The most commonly reported adverse reactions following SARS-CoV-2 vaccine are mild (approximately 1 in 10 people who receive it) and include:

Injection site pain (80%) Tiredness (50%) Headache (30%) Redness and swelling at the injection site (20%) Muscle pain and chills (10%).

Furthermore, we are not the first country to vaccinate its little ones. In some countries such as the United States and Israel, among others, they have already begun to vaccinate children between 5 and 11 years old. And specifically in the United States more than 5 million doses have been administered so far.

And although an analysis of the safety of the vaccine after its use on a large scale and its relevance in real life is not yet available, to date there has been no alarm signal about the safety of vaccination in these children.

What is clear is that allergic reactions they are rare. For the Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer / BioNTech), only 5 cases of anaphylactic reactions have been recorded per 1 million administered doses.

In addition, all these cases have been treated effectively and with a full recovery.

What are the vaccination recommendations for children with allergies?

SEAIC experts emphasize that vaccination of all children who have suffered severe allergic reactions with medications and / or foods cannot be avoided.

Thus, allergology experts recommend that, as has been done so far, all patients who are to be vaccinated against the coronavirus be monitored by healthcare personnel for the relevant time after administration:

It will be 15 minutes, as defined in the technical sheet for the general population.

In the case of patients with any allergic disease common (pollens, others such as rhinoconjunctivitis, food allergy or drug allergy among others) or family history of severe allergy (anaphylaxis), this time will increase until the 30 minutes.

In the case of having a personal history of anaphylaxis, severe allergy to other vaccines, mastocytosis or other mast cell diseases, the waiting time after vaccination will be 60 minutes.

Components of vaccines

The allergic reactions that may appear after the administration of a vaccine will depend on its composition (active ingredient and excipients).

In general, vaccines against viruses can vary in their composition, both in the active principle and in their excipients:

As an active principle, the Pfizer vaccine contains 10 μg of mRNA, which encodes a protein called S (spike) carried in polyethylene glycol lipid nanoparticles among other components.

The vaccine licensed for children 5 to 11 years contains one-third of the mRNA of the vaccines approved for older children and adults (30 μg).

As excipients, this vaccine contains polyethylene glycol, (a substance present in some cosmetics, bath gels and medicines) and Trometamol (it can appear as an excipient in some drugs).

And yet it does not contain traces of egg or other drugs such as antibiotics.

Therefore, taking into account its composition, the SEIAC experts conclude that the Pfizer vaccine does not present more contraindications in allergic children than in any other child in the general population.

As contraindications, only those subjects who have suffered previous allergic reactions to its components or those who have presented a serious reaction with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine are listed in absolute terms.

And allergists emphasize that allergy to these excipients is exceptional in children.

Special situations regarding SARS-CoV-2 vaccination among children with allergies

Allergy to food, aeroallergens, hymenoptera poisons or medications, as well as inhaled corticosteroid treatments for asthma or topical corticosteroids for atopic dermatitis, are not contraindicated with the administration of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. Asthma moderate or severe uncontrolled, or asthma attack. In these cases there is no contraindication, except that asthma must be controlled before vaccination. Children with immunosuppression or other immunity alterations. According to FACME, the child can receive the vaccine considering that the formation of antibodies may not be optimal. Hereditary angioedema and other forms of angioedema are also not a risk. The vaccine can be administered to patients with these pathologies regardless of the control treatment they receive to treat them. Children with mastocytosis. In these cases, experts recommend pretreatment with an antihistamine one hour before the administration of the vaccine and subsequent surveillance in the health center for 60 minutes. Co-administration with other vaccines on the childhood vaccination schedule: mRNA vaccines against SARS- CoV-2 for children can be administered at the same time as another vaccine, yes, by clicking in a different place. If they are not administered concomitantly, there is no need to wait for any interval between the different vaccines. Optimal protection is not obtained until 7 days after administration of the second dose of the vaccine.

Allergists Defend Childhood Vaccination

Once the doubts have been clarified, the conclusion of the SEAIC on the vaccination of children with allergies is:

In children who have suffered severe allergic reactions to food or drugs, it is not necessary to systematically carry out an allergological study with the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 prior to its administration. the case that a child suffers allergic reactions as a result of being vaccinated against Covid-19.