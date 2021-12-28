12/28/2021 at 2:03 PM CET

Variant Omicron is marking these Christmas dates. According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, as of December 23, 2021, they had been notified 371,772 cases of coronavirus in the previous 14 days.

Beyond the new strain, Christmas dinners, the relaxation of family precautions (unfortunately the family is also contagious) or the feeling of false security have caused more and more infections around us.

And now we find that who else, who less, has a family member or friend with Covid-19.

As a consequence of the situation in which the Omicron variant has plunged us, doubts and questions have been triggered about what we should do in the event of a positive of our own, the contagion of a friend, the cough of a relative & mldr;

And no wonder. The cumulative incidence in our country it is completely fired. According to the data released by the cabinet led by Carolina Darias, in Spain there are 791 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

And the X-ray in some territories is especially worrying:

– At the head is Valladolid, with 1,721.50 cases at 14 days; followed by Navarre, with 1,578.54 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; Y The Rioja, which stands at 1,513.58.

Quasi scandalous figures, compared to where we come from. And in this this panorama it is important to strictly follow the recommendations of the experts and authorities.

In addition to what is known as the 6M rule (mask, hand washing, keep my distance, fewer contacts, I stay home if I have symptoms and more ventilation), it is essential to know how to act before a contagion, a contact with a positive or what to do in the event that symptoms appear.

What to do if the antigen test says I am positive?

Let’s start with oneself and the possibility that when doing an antigen test the 2 lines appear and we are positive. How should we proceed?

The first step we must take is the decision to isolate ourselves. And isolate ourselves from everyone. They also live with us at home. And use the mask all the time, but FFP2, which are the ones that really protect.

The second is to notify the health system of your Autonomous Community and then notify all the people with whom we have been in the last 3 days. Some will be close contact and others will not, but all must know what there is to be able to make their own decisions.

Then we need to know that currently SARS-CoV-2 positive people must hold a 10-day quarantine. That is the main preventive measure to control the transmission of the disease.

During that period of time -which at the beginning of the pandemic was established in 14 days and other countries have reduced to 7- the patient must monitor their health status and before the appearance of any symptoms related to the coronavirus (cough, feeling of lack of air, headache & mldr;) call the coronavirus phone number.

Later, although those ten days of isolation have finished, it is essential that during the next four days you continue to monitor the appearance of possible symptoms. If after ten days the symptoms continue you will need to stay home until 72 hours have passed since the last day you had symptoms, since until that moment it would not stop being infectious.

How should I isolate myself if I am infected?

The Ministry of Health recommends that, in the case of living with more people, patients should isolate yourself in your room, keeping it ventilated and with the door closed, and avoiding as much as possible to get out of it.

Those who are positive for coronavirus should take their body temperature twice a day. According to Health, the best time slots are between 08:00 and 10:00 in the morning and between 20:00 and 22:00 at night.

Too it is advisable to use your own bathroom in the event that it is possible. If it is a shared bathroom, it must be disinfected after each use to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

If, for whatever reason, you need to leave the isolation area (it is not recommended), you should wear a mask, maintain a minimum safety distance of two meters and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or hydroalcoholic gel.

As for cleaning, it is best to use a dishwasher because it reaches disinfectant temperatures that we cannot bear with our hands. And if we have to wash glasses, plates and cutlery, do it with the hottest possible water.

It is also important not to shake the clothes and wash them between 60 and 90 degrees.

For daily cleaning of surfaces, such as the bathroom or toilet, if possible, use disposable cloths and bleach (one part 5% bleach to 50 parts water).

If I am in close contact with a positive for coronavirus, should I isolate myself?

First of all, you have to identify what a close contact is:

– They are all those people who have been in contact with the infected for 48 hours before symptoms began or, in the case of being asymptomatic, from the completion of the test.

– Close contact is people who have provided care without adequate protection measures or who have been in the same place as the infected person within 2 meters and for a total accumulated time of more than 15 minutes in 24 hours without protective measures such as a mask.

– You are also close contact if you have been eating with a person and has subsequently tested positive – you have not maintained a safe distance at the table and you have been without a mask for more than 15 minutes.

– You are not close contact because you have shared an elevator, use the same facilities, have a conversation or use the same printer, for example.

Should I act differently if I am vaccinated or not?

Well, the Ministry of Health makes a difference between people who are vaccinated and those who are not.

Vaccinated people:

Even if they have close contact with a person infected by SARS-CoV-2, they will not have to be quarantined, and it is not necessary to take into account the variant that causes the disease. precautions. Thus, it is necessary to avoid contact with vulnerable people, use masks in social gatherings, avoid mass events and carry out a PCR test in the 10 after that contact.

Unvaccinated people:

If it is a person who is not immunized, Yes, you must isolate yourself for 10 days at home.

If I am close contact, will I be able to meet my family on New Years Eve?

The Public Health Commission is clear. “Close contacts, despite not being obliged to carry out this isolation, during this period of 10 days after the last contact with a confirmed case, should limit their activities to the essential ones, reducing their social interactions as much as possible.”

“In addition to scrupulously following the measures to prevent COVID-19 infections, such as the use of masks and closely monitoring the possible appearance of compatible symptoms,” concludes the Commission of the Ministry of Health.

If I do an antigen test, how often should I repeat it?

According to Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina, «If you get infected on December 31, you would start to have symptoms from January 2, that is, after 48 hours.

You will be contagious from day 4 to day 9 and very contagious on day 5 and day 6.

The ‘Ag +’ test from day 4 to January 9 and ‘PCR +’ from day 3 to day 22«.

IMPORTANT: RAPID TESTS DO WORK WITH OMICRON “But why are some people staying negative in the first days they have symptoms ??” This is expected. Symptoms don’t = contagious virus

This is literally a reflection of the fact that vaccines are doing their job! PLEASE READ pic.twitter.com/YBJvNovQXL – Michael Mina (@michaelmina_lab) December 18, 2021

So if close contact has no symptoms, you have to wait three to four days for a self-test.

If there are symptoms, it must be done as soon as possible.